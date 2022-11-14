Nigerians’ trust is my most important asset –Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said of all the qualities he possesses heading to the February 25, 2023 presidential poll, being trustworthy is the most important.

He said, “The fact that Nigerians can trust me is my most cherished asset.”

In a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle @Peter Obi, on Sunday, the LP presidential candidate reiterated his earlier warning to Nigerians to avoid falling into the trap of settling for less or repeating the mistakes of past.

Obi said: “We can no longer gamble with our fate and future. I’m running for President because I am qualified.

“I have the capacity, credibility, commitment, stamina, governance experience, and track record. More importantly, Nigerians can trust me.”

He explained that as things stand today, Nigeria is only working for a tiny minority to the detriment of the larger majority, DailyTimeNGR gathered.

Obi said: “There is Nigeria; but there are no Nigerians.

“Currently, Nigeria works for a small minority of people; Nigeria must work for ALL Nigerians.

“Nigerians must be able to dwell securely and in safety wherever they live. This is the first duty of government.”

The former Anambra State governor noted that the desire of Nigerians to take back their country is total and unanimous because everybody wishes for a better life.

According to him, “The desire to take Nigeria back is nearly unanimous.

“We may be used to the old order; but we cannot vote for continuity of corruption, recklessness, impunity and poverty.

“Deprivation is not habit forming. Nigerians desire a better life.”

Obi lamented that the damage successive bad leadership has done to the psyche of Nigerians was such that “Nigeria is badly in need of a reformative leadership.

“Bad leadership has hurt us deeply, damaged our psyche and diminished our potentials and dreams.”

