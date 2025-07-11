Nigerians to pay extra $250 integrity fee for US visas from 2025

BY CHUKWUEMNEKE IWELUNMO

From fiscal year 2025, Nigerian applicants for most US non-immigrant visas will face a significantly higher cost, as the United States introduces a new $250 Visa Integrity Fee on top of the existing $185 application fee.

The new surcharge, announced by the US government, will apply to a wide range of visa categories, including B-1/B-2 (business and tourism), F and M (students), H-1B (skilled workers), and J (exchange visitors). Only diplomatic and international organisation visa classes (A and G) are exempt.

With the new policy, a standard B-1/B-2 visa that previously cost $185 (about N292,000) will now cost around $435 (about N686,000), with no assurance of a refund if the application is denied. The US describes the additional fee as a measure to ensure visa holders adhere strictly to the terms of their stay and to discourage overstays.

According to the US Department of Homeland Security, the Integrity Fee is refundable only if applicants fully comply with visa conditions, such as departing the country within five days of their authorised stay. Proof of compliance will be required, and refunds can only be processed after the visa expires.

Waivers or exemptions will rarely be granted, and the fee is expected to rise annually from 2026 in line with inflation.

The move has sparked concern among international students, frequent travellers, and employers reliant on foreign skilled workers, particularly in countries like Nigeria with high US visa application volumes. Observers say it reflects a broader shift in US immigration policy toward increased accountability and enforcement.

Prospective applicants are advised to prepare for the higher costs when planning travel, study, or work in the United States.