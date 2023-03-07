Nigerians ‘ll be surprised by Tinubu’s leadership strides-Adamawa APC chief

….congratulates Ribadu over role in emergence of president- elect

By Tom Garba, Yola

Adamawa State Deputy Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Sa’idu Naira in a congratulatory press statement has called on Nigerians to wait for the surprises that the Tinubu and Kashim’s presidency will spring.

Sa’idu said that the President and the Vice President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima who were jointly elected under the APC platform will certainly bring reformation to the country.

He congratulated Tinubu and Kashim for fighting a just course in the interest of the common man and the nation’s collective interest.

“I wish these great leaders a successful tenure, I pray their tenure will spring out positive surprises for our dear nation where the restoration of economy , peace, and progress will take the lead,” he said

The party chieftain also commended the former pioneer Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu for tirelessly working for Tinubu/Kashim’s ticket to fly.

According to him, Ribadu and many Nigerians who believed in the leadership strides of Tinubu indeed deserve commendation.

Sa’idu further called on Nigerians to give peace a chance and give hopeful support to Tinubu and his vice Kashim to work round the clock for the nation.

