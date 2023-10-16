Nigerians kick against alleged plan by Tinubu to appoint Al-Mustapha CG NSCDC

A pro democracy group STAND UP NIGERIA has condemned allege plans by the President Bola Tinubu administration to appoint Gen. Hamza Al-Mustapha (rtd) as Controller General of the Nigeria NSCDC

The group in a statement signed by its Cordinator Sunday Attah on Sunday said such plan if true, does not only negate the pro democratic principles which President Tinubu stands for, but will erode the gains made over the years by the Corps

According to the Attah, appointing such a controversial figure as Al-Mustapha who has questionable past will lead to the county losing respect in the international community

He said, “At first, we want to believe that the rumours is not true. It will come as a shock that President Tinubu who fought against anti democracy forces which Al-Mustapha was part of under the dictatorship regime of Gen Sani Abacha would even consider appointing such a person to head a security agency”

He argued that the head of a security agency saddled with protecting critical national assets cannot be left in the hands of individuals who had masterminded military coups in the past.

He said, “We are aware of the dangerous trends in military coups in West Africa. Heads of security agencies must be people with total loyalty to democratic tenets.”

According to Attah, any attempt to appoint a Controller General outside the Corps will be counter productive as such action will not only set a bad precedence but will demoralise young officers, who will now have the impression that they cannot rise to head the agency irrespective of how hard their work

He said, “We also wish to remind the President, that the established order of ascension within the security agencies and paramilitary organizations should be upheld. This will promote fairness, morale, and a sense of justice among the personnel. Deviating from this order can lead to discontent and negatively impact the effectiveness of these organizations.”

He recalled that the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Hameed Ali from outside the Customs resulted in several controversies including his refusal to wear uniforms.

He said, “interestingly, both Ali and Al-Mustapha are retired Army officers.”

According to Attah, the current GC of the NSCDC has already started some reforms in the Corps and should be encouraged to continue

He pointed that personnel of the Corps have benefited from various training and welfare package under the CG, wondering why anyone would consider making any dramatic changes