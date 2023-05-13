Nigerians in diaspora back Akpabio for senate president

By Isaac Job

Nigerians in the Republic of Cameroon under the aegis of Coalition of Nigerians in Cameroon have risen in support of the recent zoning of Senate President to the South South geopolitical zone with special consideration to former governor of Akwa Ibom state senator Godswill Akpabio.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo on Friday and signed by indigenes of core ethnic groups in Nigeria living in Cameroon represented by Alhaji Idris Haruna, Peter Edet ,Emeka Ajuonuma and Bolaji Ogunyemi among others noted that senator Akpabio has requisite experience and credentials to led the 10th senate of Nigeria.

The group explained that Akpabio’s experience will assist the incoming president elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu administration to turn the fortunes of the country around.

The statement reads in parts :

“We have observed with very keen interest the intrigues, aspirations, aspersions, campaigns of calumny, struggle for power and offices, backstabbing to outsmart others, even by those who never believed in the ruling party and or the candidature of Alhaji Tinubu. But, we know as trite law, even in the Holy Book, that there should be dignity of labour. It, therefore, goes without saying, that “the man that works must eat.

READ ALSO: Experts at Johns Hopkins worry about next pandemic

“We align completely with the position of the vast majority of Nigerians, the National Working Committee, NWC, of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, and members of the 10th Senate, for their unequivocal desire and rooting for Senator Godswill Akpabio to become the next Senate President in the Red Chambers. It is our prayers that God will put a seal to this positive development that will put a square peg in a square hole.”

The group further described Akpabio as “a politician of no mean repute, go-gother, mobiliser, visionist, great teacher and a man of uncommon personage, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who, toiled day-and- night to deliver what he believed in despite daunting challenges.

“He ran a peaceful, issues-based campaigns and overcame his opponents and conspirators to become once again, the recurring decimal in the Akwa Ibom State and or Nigeria political turf.

“If elected as senate President, Godswill Akpabio has the capability, capacity, carriage, intelligence, panache and wisdom to lead his colleagues to make useful laws and provide enabling environment for the next government to deliver on its mandate.

“We have no doubt that the excellent performances and records in public service, law and social engineering he brought to bear during his tenure as the Governor of Akwa Ibom State would be replicated for the benefit of all Nigerians.”

They maintained that senator Godswill Akpabio would become the proverbial star that will team up with the incoming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to renew hopes of Nigerians and bring about a better country for all of all.

” As a former Minority Leader of the Senate, we are confident that Senator Godswill Akpabio will come into office with untainted legislative experience that would bring people-oriented legislation and policies

“We specially acknowledge the President-Elect for the foresight, vision, ruggedness and resilience, which culminated in his sweet victory at the polls. We are persuaded to believe that with his long years of experience as a freedom fighter, democrat, lover of peace and development, straightforward and pragmatic personality, Nigeria is in for a new deal after May 29, 2023.”

The group concluded that with the duo of Tinubu as president and Akpabio as Senate President , the yearnings and aspirations of many Nigerians, over the years, will be met while the economic boom that had eluded Nigeria for so long, will now be a thing of the past.

The group therefore urged Nigerians, from all walks of life within and in the diaspora to shun ethnic, religious or any parochial sentiments and support the incoming administration of Tinubu with Akpabio as Senate President.