NIGERIANS IN CAPTIVITY: How abducted citizens spend years as hostages as bandits wait endlessly for ransom

The fundamental rights of many Nigerians to freedom of movement, association, general well-being and even right to life, in some cases, have been curtailed by activities of powerful non-state actors like Boko Haram, Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), bandits, etc.

The resultant effects are that many Nigerians are in captivity, not in the cells of Nigeria Correctional Centres, but in the grips of kidnappers, some for years, with the successive governments unable to free them.

It is universally acclaimed that the basic duty of any government at all levels is the protection of lives and property of its citizens.

However, when non-state actors become so powerful and constitute themselves into another source of authority that effectively challenges the government at any time, the citizens will be the greatest victims.

As it is the case in Nigeria today, Boko Haram, ISWAP, bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers weld a lot of powers that has seen many citizens of our dear country in captivity, some for many years.

The case of Nigerians in captivity from the famous Chibok school girls, Dapchi school children, the Kaduna private university students and many other school students, some of whom have been released, after payment of ransom, and many still in captivity, is to say the least worrisome.

The kidnapping and brutal killing of Alhaji Isa Muhammad Bawa, the Sarkin Gobir of Gatawa District, Sabon Birni Gobir Local Government Area of Sokoto State is heart renting.

Alhaji Bawa was abducted, tortured, and brutally killed by the terrorists on Wednesday August 21, 2024.

Before his tragic death, a distressing video surfaced showing the late Bawa pleading for his life and urging the government to intervene.

Some groups of youth in Sabon Birni Gobir Local Government Area of Sokoto State have staged a protest following the kidnapping and brutal killing of traditional ruler.

The traditional ruler was abducted alongside his son on August 18 and later murdered despite ransom demands.

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), a Northern socio-political organization while reacting to the murder of the District Head in a statement emphasized the need for swift and effective action to restore peace and trust in the government’s ability to protect its citizens saying, “The murder of the traditional ruler has raised concerns about the escalating violence and insecurity in the north, with many calling for a more effective approach to combating banditry and terrorism.”

On its part, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) said “Their abduction and brutal killing thus send shockwaves through society, unsettling the already fragile trust between the people and the institutions meant to protect them,” he added.

The abduction of Dr. Ganiyat Popoola in December 2023 remains a very painful case of Nigerian in captivity and the inability of the government to rescue her.

She was abducted at her official residence at the National Eye Centre in Kaduna on December 27, 2023 and she remains in captivity since then.

Her colleagues in different states protested to press for her release to no avail. The protesting doctors include members the National Association of Resident Doctors, and Medical Women Association of Nigeria.

Members of NARD, Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi threatened to down tool if Dr. Ganiyat is not released before the 26th August, 2024. They are discouraged by the government’s inability to rescue their colleague.

The case of the Chibok school girls were abducted on April 14, 2014. Till today, some of them are still in captivity.

Dapchi school girls were kidnapped on February 19, 2018.

The abduction of the 110 pupils in Dapchi came four years after the terrorist attacked Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok in neighbouring Borno State and abducted 276 school girls.

Till today, one of the Dapchi school girls abducted, Leah Sharibu, who refused to convert to Islam is still in captivity.

Some medical students from University of Maiduguri and University of Jos traveling to Enugu for a Catholic Medical students conference were kidnapped around Benue state and kept in captivity for 10 days before their release on August 23, 2024.

Others Nigerians in activity are the victims of arbitrary arrests, abduction by security forces without leaving a trace or disclosing the whereabouts of their abductees.

In this group, journalists and rights activists are the major casualties. The case of Mr. Segun Olantunji, Editor of FirrstNews is still fresh in our memories.

Mr. Olantunji was taken from residence in Lagos by armed soldiers in the presence of his family without telling him his offence, nor disclosed his destination to his family.

He was blindfolded and taken to undisclosed location. The search for him took many days with the security agencies denying knowledge of his whereabouts. It took the intervention of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) and an international NGO to force the security forces to own up and released him.

The journalist, Mr Olatunji, was being detained and tortured by the Defence Intelligence Agency in Abuja.

In some instances, whole communities are bin captivity; they can neither go to their farms or market without the express permission of bandits in charge of their community.

In Shiroro, Munya and Rafi LGAs farming communities suffering from bandits attacks are paying millions of naira “dialogue fee” to allow them access to their farms.

Similar scenarios are prevalent in some communities in Borno, Katsina, Zamfara, etc. Residents dare not go to farm unless the community has settled bandits who come around again after exhausting the “dialogue fee” or “farm tax”.