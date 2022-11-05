Nigerians are under a curse of ‘spirit of survival’ — Mr Macaroni

Popular Nigerian comedian, Debo Adedayo, aka Mr Macaroni, has said that Nigerians believe that they can survive any situation and this mentality is working against Nigeria.

The content creator stated this as a panellist at the New Media Conference held in Lagos recently.

He urged Nigerians to do away with the mentality that the country will never get better while also pleading with the citizenry to get involved in the fight for freedom.

Macaroni opined that Nigerians have been cursed with the spirit of survival and it was high time to change their attitude.

His words, “Nigerians have been cursed with the spirit of survival. The average Nigerian will tell you, ‘We are in Nigeria. Nothing will change. It is a curse. If certain people are okay, I understand (having that mentality).

“I have had this argument a lot of times and people tell me, ‘Macaroni do you know what poverty is? I know that people are suffering. But, freedom comes by struggle; it does not come on a platter of gold. For those of us who have realised that with or without the elections, we will still eat; we must do away with that spirit of ‘I don’t care. Get involved.”

When asked if social media should be regulated, Macaroni replied that individual punishment is better than shutting down a whole lot of people simply because of the sin of one person, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

He argued that the same politicians clamouring for the censorship of social media also use it to push their career adding that the government love to use it when it favours them.

House C'ttee summons security agencies' over non..

He said, “They (the government) are not doing well. They can only be thinking of social media regulation because we are in a system where there are no consequences. For instance, we have corrupt police officers and politicians. Have they (because of that) wiped out the entire police force? No, they cannot. Even the adjustment we asked them to do would be a form of regulation, have they done that? No! If Mr Macaroni tweets something that aims to insult or misinform, punish Mr Macaroni. Don’t punish the entire social media space.

“People use social media for different purposes. The politicians clamouring for the regulation of social media used it to get to where they are. I have noticed that the government likes to use social media when it favours them but when they see that people are using that platform to hold them accountable, they turn the story around.”

