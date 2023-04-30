Nigerian workers burdened with myriads of socio- economic tribulations under Buhari – Atiku

…urges workers not to despair

By Tunde Opalana

Former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, pitied Nigerian workers for being burdened with socio – economic tribulations in the last eight years of President Muhammafu Buhari’s administration.

Atiku in a solidarity message to commemorate the international Workers Day commended Nigerian workforce for bearing the brunt of ineptitude of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

In a message from his media office on Sunday, Atiku said this year’s May Day is a moment for sober reflection and stocktaking.

The Wazirin Adamawa, said the lives and welfare of workers and their families have been reduced to the abyss of mere existence due to the litany of policy errors by the ruling APC government, which created insecurity in all facets of workers’ lives: food, shelter, health, wealth and education.

Despite the precarious situation, Atiku enjoined the workers not to despair and cowed, but to keep their heads above water and stay afloat, be resilient and hopeful; for the sake of the younger generation and the country’s future.

“In Nigeria of today, the minimum wage of N30,000 cannot buy a full bag of rice, let alone cloth or pay for a worker’s many utility bills. In fact, hyperinflation in all sectors of our nation has constituted serious socio-economic strangulation to the average Nigerian worker, who’s now poorer than 2015 when APC came to power,” he said.

Atiku further extolled to virtues of hard work, perseverance, and endurance of the working people in the country.

“It is unimaginable how a government could be so heartless to treat its own bonafide citizens like medieval slaves in colonial plantations. Where are the so-called ‘dividends of democracy’? Labourers do deserve commensurate wages that meet pervading economic conditions of the time. Alas, Nigerian workers now receive wages that can no longer take them home or bring them back to the office!”, he lamented.

The former Vice President reminded the workers to stand together, with him, to legally reclaim their stolen mandate at the February 25 presidential polls.

“Hope is the breath that keeps people alive. Let’s work together in unity of voice and purpose to retrieve our electoral victory through the law courts. Let’s have faith that the judiciary would be fair and dispense unbiased justice.”

