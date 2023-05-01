Nigerian witches, wizards back Tinubu’s inauguration

The White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria has thrown its weight behind the inauguration of President-elect Bola Tinubu on May 29.

The association also said that 300 members will be assigned to protect Tinubu to ensure no harm comes to him.

Spokesman of the group, Dr. Okhue Oboi made this known during a media interaction in Calabar, Cross River State over the weekend.

He expressed displeasure with the way politicians have conducted themselves since Tinubu’s emergence as winner of the February 25 presidential election.

“We welcome Tinubu back to the country. Recall that Tinubu emerged the winner at our group’s spiritual presidential election held about two months ago before the terrestrial February 25 presidential election.

“Now, we have reviewed the volatile developments in the country. We urge the aggrieved parties to give peace a chance because resorting to self-help will do more harm than good to the polity.

“There is no reason for Tinubu to be afraid because all the campaigns of calumny mounted against him are mere distractions. We are currently cleaning and detoxifying the Abuja environment where Tinubu will operate from.

“What Tinubu needs now is prayers of good health and long life from all Nigerians so he could deliver on his Renewed Hope promise for better life for all,” Oboi said.

