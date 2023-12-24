Nigerian transgender model Fola Francis drowns in Lagos beach

Nigerian transgender model, Fola Francis, has d!ed.

The LGBT activist and fashion designer drowned at IIashe beach on the 20th of December 2023.

In 2022, Fola became the first Nigerian trans person to walk the Lagos Fashion Week for Cute-Saint and Fruché.

A freelance journalist, Vincent Desmond confirmed the sad incident in a statement on Friday, December 22.

“Fola Francis was a beacon of hope and a light to us and a lot other people and we are deeply hurt by her passing,” he said.

“There ‘ll be a memorial which will be discussed at a later date, and we her family and friends ask for privacy at this time.” he added.