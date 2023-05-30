Nigerian teacher wins 2023 cambridge dedicated teacher regional awards

By Doosuur Iwambe

A teacher at St Michael RCM Primary School, Ogunpa Lunloye, Abeokuta, Ogun, Akeem Badru, has been named the regional winner of the 2023 Cambridge dedicated teacher awards for Central and Southern Africa.

Instituted by Cambridge University Press, the awards are a global competition which celebrates the efforts of teachers around the world.

This year, the competition received over 11,000 nominations from 99 countries, an increase of over 30 per cent compared to last year’s.

This year, Badru was named regional winner in Nigeria for his achievement in ‘First Step Initiatives’, a STEM project where he uses craft and model making to promote inquisitiveness, creativity and critical thinking.

In addition, as TeachSDG ambassador, he financed the construction of a borehole for the village as his contribution towards the achievement of 2030 SDGs and to solve the problem of water-related diseases that keep his pupils out of school.

He will receive £500 worth of books or digital resources, along with a Cambridge dedicated teacher awards trophy and promotion for him and his school.

READ ALSO: Sigh of relief as Buhari returns home to Daura amidst.

He will also feature on a thank you page at the front of new Cambridge University Press Education textbooks from February 2024.

The Publishing Director for Education at Cambridge University Press, Mr Matthew Walker, said the achievements of its 2023 regional winners and the nominations it received for the competition speak volumes for the value of teachers’ roles and their positive impact on students.

“We hope that this recognition will continue to inspire teachers to deliver exceptional teaching and encourage the next generation of learners to aim high in their ambitions,” he stated.

He added that the global competition, now in its fifth year, gives students, parents and other teachers the chance to nominate a current primary or secondary teacher for something wonderful they have done.

Speaking on his win, Akeem Badru thanked Cambridge University Press for the award, noting that it will encourage him to work harder and motivate other teachers in the country.

“The teaching profession is a noble job, and I am glad you appreciate the important roles that teachers play in shaping the minds, characters and lives of people in society,” Badru.

“Through First Step Initiatives, I will continue to help children build the skills that will allow them to unlock their potential.”

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimeng.com