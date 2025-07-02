Nigerian stock market posts N3.41trn in trades as foreign inflows double

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

Domestic and foreign investors traded a total of N3.415 trillion on the Nigerian stock market in the first five months of 2025, marking a 51.78 per cent surge from N2.25 trillion in the same period last year, according to data from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

Foreign portfolio investments accounted for N996.03 billion, more than doubling the N458 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024. Despite the uptick in foreign activity, domestic investors remained dominant, accounting for N2.42 trillion, a 35.02 per cent increase from N1.79 trillion in the same period.

In May alone, total transaction volume rose sharply by 45.32 per cent to N700.50 billion, up from N482.04 billion in April. Compared to May 2024, this reflects a 97.11 per cent year-on-year increase, with domestic transactions outpacing foreign trades by roughly 66 per cent.

The volume of domestic trades climbed by 38.81 per cent, reaching N581.59 billion in May from N418.97 billion in April, while foreign transactions surged by 88.54 per cent, rising to N118.91 billion from N63.07 billion.

Retail investors led the domestic market, contributing N337.46 billion, an 86.12 per cent jump from April, while institutional investors accounted for N244.13 billion, up 2.72 per cent.

Analysts at Cordros Capital expect domestic investors to continue driving transaction value in the near term, supported by a likely decline in fixed-income yields and improved currency stability. However, they warned that global economic uncertainties could still pose downside risks to sustained foreign inflows.