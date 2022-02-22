Nigerian Singer, Tystringz bags First Class, unveils new project

US-based musician, Oretayo Fatokun otherwise known as Tystringz is reveling in his latest academic breakthrough after he graduating with a First Class Degree in Information Technology (IT) from Loyal University, Chicago. He scored a cumulative CGPA of 3.933 in his Master of Science (Msc) at the Chicago based institution.

His new accomplishment comes just as the multi-talented singer releases visuals to his latest single, a love song entitled Faraway. The self-taught producer and multi-instrumentalist appeals to lovers in his new song.

Speaking about Faraway, he disclosed, “the song is relatable as it expresses a period in a human’s life when he/ she feels stuck in a perfect imagination state that perfectly portrays a feeling you have when you just met someone that you feel would be the end of all searches for a partner or soul mate.’

Tystringz has previously released two singles, Doings and Shalaye a couple of months apart. According to the Software Engineer by day, a body of work my soon be on the way. He said, “I have released three different songs intentionally to cover different Afrobeats/Afrofusion genres. Every work is a perfection on its own vibe. An EP is in the works but it is dependent on the traffic, when the ovation is the loudest then I would drop an EP.”

He continued, “I have always loved music from the time I can remember. I taught myself to play 6 different instruments and I have always been fascinated by the idea of creating melody. I believe melody can change your mood, that is insanely powerful to me and I would love to keep applying that approach to my music creation and song writing.”

“I create a blend of music styles that fuse Afrobeats and Afrofusion music together along with all other genres that has impacted my life over the years from Jazz, Soul, Rnb, Indie folk and a lot more. Afrobeats is combination of different genre or it can spill over to different genre. Just like you have styles like Afro-jazz, Afro-pop, Afro-soul, Afro-trap and all you get the gist. Everyone is interested in this new wave, because Afrobeat/Afrofusion is so eclectic and it translates to different audiences and everyone can relate to it.”

