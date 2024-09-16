Nigerian sentenced to death in Indonesia for drug trafficking released

Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NIDCOM) says a Nigerian man, Emmanuel Ihejirika, who had been sentenced to death for drug trafficking in Indonesia has been freed, after several years in prison.

This was after his case was taken up pro bono by a Nigerian lawyer based in Washington DC, Mr Emmanuel Isha Ogebe.

At a meeting with Barrister Emmanuel Isha Ogebe in Washington DC, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa commended Mr Ogebe for his selflessness and kindness in taking up the case.

Several years back, a delegation from Nigeria headed by the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Ojo Madueke, which included Hon Abike Dabiri Erewa, then a member of the House of Representatives, and former Chairman NDLEA, Mr Ipinmosho, among others, had visited Indonesian prison to plead for clemency for 21 Nigerians on death row convicted for drug trafficking. Four of them have been executed along with an Indonesian and British citizen.

A Nigerian lawyer, Mr Emmanuel Isha Ogebe, based in the USA, had later approached Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa for her intervention and offered pro bono services for Ihejirika, whose case appeared to be one of mistaken identity, and offered to follow the case through. He succeeded, as he took the case up to the Supreme Court, and Ihejirika was finally let off the hook in December.

Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa re-emphasised that penalty for drug trafficking in Indonesia is death, adding that Nigerians should stay away from crime.

She, therefore, commended Barrister Emmanuel Isha Ogebe for his selflessness and kindness for the pro bono services.

The NIDCOM boss also praised the efforts of the Nigerian Charge D’Affaires in Indonesia, Ms Patricia Alechenu, for her unwavering support.

Barrister Emmnauel Isha Ogebe, in his remarks, thanked Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa for her prompt intervention in cases relating to Nigerians in Diaspora right from her days as a member of the House of Representatives.

He described her as “a morale booster“ for Nigerians in Diaspora.

He pledged to continue to work with Hon Abike Dabiri Erewa and the NiDCOM team.