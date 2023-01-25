Nigerian rapper Jeriq announces debut album “Billion Dollar Dream”

Nigerian rapper Ani Jeremiah Chukwuebuka, popularly known as Jeriq has dropped his most anticipated debut album titled Billion Dollar Dream,” a deluxe version project.

Jeriq’s debut project which was released on January 26th, 2022, follows his rise from humble beginnings to achieving his dreams of becoming a successful musician.

The album is a reflection of Jeriq’s journey and the struggles he has faced, but also the aspirations that drive him.

The album, which Jeriq has been working on for over a year, features collaborations with some of the best producers in the industry, and is a polished and diverse body of work that showcases Jeriq’s versatility as an artist. With a mix of trap, hip-hop, and indigenous sounds, the album is expected to appeal to a wide audience.

The 18-track album features collaborations with Phyno, Dremo, Alpha P, Koffi Jamar, and Flavour. Producers on the project also include Jayswaarg, Insane Chips, Sooflashy, Badass, and Nameless.

Jeriq’s “Billion Dollar Dream” Deluxe album is highly anticipated and poised to make a significant impact in the Nigerian music scene.

Jeriq is an Enugu-born rapper known for his indigenous trap music and predominantly rapping in Igbo. He rose to fame in 2021 with the release of his EP “hood boy dreams,” which featured collaborations with Phyno and Flavour. Jeriq’s music reflects his street-oriented childhood in Nkpor, and has attracted both fans and critics.

He has been making waves in the music industry with his unique style of rapping in Igbo language. His music has been praised for bringing attention to the language and culture, and for bringing a fresh sound to the Nigerian music scene.

Jeriq’s music has always been relatable and reflective of the struggles and aspirations of the youth, and this album is no different. His fan base has been growing rapidly, and the album is expected to attract new fans while satisfying existing ones.

Jeriq’s music is not just limited to the Nigerian market, it has been receiving positive feedback from the African continent and other parts of the world. The rapper’s unique style of rapping in Igbo language has been credited for bringing a fresh sound to the Nigerian music scene and for bringing attention to the language and culture.

Jeriq has been working hard to perfect his craft and this album is a testament to his hard work and dedication. With the deluxe version of the album, Jeriq is set to take the music industry by storm and cement his place as one of the leading voices in the Nigerian music scene.

Stream “Billion Dollar Dream” Here: https://songwhip.com/jeriq/billiondollardream

