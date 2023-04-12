Nigerian Police officers reportedly pay $10,000 to get promotion

Some senior officers of the Nigeria Police Force have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to look into the promotion exercise going on in the force.

The aggrieved officers alleged that the Police Service Commission gave special promotion to the junior officers above senior ones after allegedly collecting bribe of a sum of $10,000.

The aggrieved officers, in a statement by Mr Chijioke Okonkwo on behalf of other officers, urged the presidency to probe the corrupt practices in the police force. The statement was made available in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Tuesday,

According to the statement, there are lots of corrupt practices and injustices going on in the force which needed the attention of the presidency.

The statement read, “There is a serious corruption in the Nigeria Police in the ongoing promotion of senior police officers, where junior ones are being given special promotions ahead of their seniors.

“Of recent, two of the IGP aides who were earlier promoted to Chief Superintendent of Police in year 2018 recently benefited from the special promotion to the rank of Assistant Commissioner and have their date of promotion back dated to 13/07/2021 while officers who are running the normal promotions, promoted to CSP in year 2015 and recently elevated the status of ACP with their date as 27/03/23, making later junior to their subordinates.

“The mother of all the corruption is a list of some officers most of whom are serving in Lagos State Command, they have paid as much as ten thousand US Dollars ($10,000) to some notable people in Police Service Commission, for them to be given special promotions to their next rank and have their dates of promotion backdated under the disguise of community recommendations.

“This has taken the Inspector General of Police aback and generating rancor within the force headquarters. Such corrupt practices can only bring indiscipline, incompetency and lack of commitment in the force.

“The President and Commander in Chief of Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammodu Buhari and other concerned authorities should as a matter urgency carry out re-organisation in Police Service Commission and appoint corrupt free and God fearing individuals as Commissioners into commission.”

For more news update on www.dailytimesng.com