Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know

Good morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers:

The Presidency, Friday, said President Muhammadu Buhari never said he would not hand over to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement, condemned those he called “fake news brigade” for attributing a false quote to President Buhari and circulating it.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has confirmed the evacuation of banknotes from its vaults to commercial banks across the country as part of a coordinated effort to ease the circulation of banknotes of various denominations. The CBN has also directed all commercial banks to open for operation on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has upheld the election of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State. A three-member panel of justices presided by Justice Mohammed Lawal Shuaibu on Friday held that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and former governor, Gboyega Oyetola failed to prove allegations of over-voting against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it is currently investigating two ministries where double payments were made for the same contracts. The EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, said one of the ministries was involved in 20 contract frauds running into N4 billion.

The Supreme Court, on Friday, debunked the allegation that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Olukayode Ariwoola, sneaked out of the country and met the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, in London.

Tinubu, who was declared the winner of the presidential election held on February 25, is facing court cases that are seeking to invalidate his election victory.

A popular Sokoto philanthropist and member of the Sokoto State Executive Council and Commissioner for Religious Affairs Alhaji Usman Suleiman (Ɗanmadamin Isa) is dead. Aged 72 years, late Danmadamin Isa died in the late hours of Friday at Usumanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital after a brief illness.

A youth leader and four others have been reportedly killed in a fresh suspected armed herdsmen attack on two communities in Agatu and Otukpo Local Government Areas of Benue state. The affected communities in the latest incidents were Atakpa in Agatu LGA where four persons lost their lives and Iwili community in Otukpo LGA where a local farmer was also said to have been killed in his farm at about the same time in an unprovoked attack.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has debunked reports that it suspended a member of its National Working Committee, NWC, and Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Murtala Yakubu Ajaka. This was as it emerged that one of the signatories to the said suspension letter, Danjuma Sani Ejika had reportedly died in 2022.

No fewer than 25 people have been killed in a crash at Udubo, along Hadeja-Potiskum Road in Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State. Ten others reportedly sustained varying degrees of injuries in the lone crash, which involved a Toyota Hummer bus.

After a shocking 1-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau, Nigerians have reacted, advising the Super Eagles to ‘go to court’ if they are not satisfied with the result. Nigeria lost 1-0 to the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau who protected a 29th minute goal to claim all three points to go top of Group A.