Nigerian Navy spits fire against oil thieves, pirates in 2024

Determined to defend the wealth and the shield that protects the nation’s future in the coming years, Nigeria Navy has vowed to be ruthless against pirates, crude oil thieves and other maritime crimes, at a critical time in its fight against economic saboteurs.

This was the core resolution reached at the weekend by the Nigerian Navy after the Chief of Naval Staff meeting with operational Commanders at the New Conference Hall, Naval Headquarters, Abuja, on Friday, 22 December, 2023.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral El Ogalla, at the CNS meeting with operational Commanders said the criminals they are fighting are combat and adaptable and ruthless.

According to him, they will change their tactics, seek new routes and employ new technologies adding that it’s the duty of the NN to stay ahead of the curve, to anticipate their moves, and to counter them with greater resolve.

He charged the officers to, with renewed vigour, utilize all available resources to anticipate criminal activity and disrupt their operations before they could even begin.

He asked them to saturate the waters with credible presence and make sure that every illegal vessel knows that they would be hunted down, intercepted, and brought to justice.

He urged them to foster seamless collaboration with sister Services, relevant government agencies as well as duly recognised private surveillance companies, to ensure a unified front against crude oil theft.

Ogalla explained that the NN remained committed to sustaining and collaborating with all stakeholders in the fight against crude oil theft and other forms of maritime crimes.

He reminded the officers that the NN remained the guardian of the blue frontier, the defender of the nation’s wealth, and the shield that protects the nation’s future.

He tasked them to uphold the highest ethical standards and never compromise their integrity.

“Let me at this juncture caution that under my watch there is zero tolerance for COT. Any officer or rating that is found to be involved in this unwholesome act will be punished to the full extent of the law.

“Let me also reiterate that I stand with you in this fight. I am committed to providing the resources and leadership needed to defeat COT.

“Permit me to mention the unflinching support of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR who has readily provided resources and moral support needed by the NN to prevail.

“With the support of Mr President, we are working tirelessly to equip you with the tools to dominate the maritime domain – faster boats, advanced surveillance technology and robust intelligence networks.

“But resources alone are not the answer. The NN needs your unwavering commitment, strategic brilliance and steadfast courage. “You must also be accountable for the resources entrusted to you. Your ability to efficiently utilize the resources at your disposal to achieve best results will single you out as a commander worthy of trust and emulation.” He said.

The Chief of Naval Staff reminded officers the need to know that they hold within them the power to turn the tide.

“Let history remember that this era as the time when the NN, under your command, turned the tide against crude oil theft and other forms of maritime crimes, thereby securing a brighter future for our nation.

“It is my expectation that this meeting will be a catalyst for a renewed action and a reaffirmation of our commitment. I am hopeful that we will leave here not with words, but with a plan, a roadmap etched with the resolve to defeat this menace and secure a prosperous maritime future for Nigeria.

“So, as we deliberate, I urge you to air your views freely, let challenges be laid bare, and let sustainable solutions be forged in the crucible of shared experience. Together, we shall craft a strategy that leaves no loophole and no unguarded flank for the thieves to exploit.” He said.

The Chief of the Naval Staff also added that the NN has been active in the fight against illicit-drugs trafficking especially within the maritime domain.

He said between April and November, 2023, the NN arrested 692 bags of Cannabis Sativa, worth about N1.3 billion

The products have since been handed over to the NDLEA as required by law.

According to him, the achievements are recorded as a result of deliberate strategic policy formulation, operational implementation and tactical execution and urged the officers of the NN, not be lulled into complacency.

Ogalla reiterated his earlier mission statement on his vision when he took over as the Chief of the Naval Staff urging his officers to key into the philosophy.

“I am sure that you would also recall that I leveraged the opportunity to lay out my vision and mission statements as well as my command philosophy, which is anchored on leading with integrity, courage and relentless pursuit for excellence.

“During the Retreat, I also laid out the stark reality confronting our nation; the rampant and audacious theft of our economic lifeblood, crude oil.

“We resolved then, not to dwell on the challenge, but to forge a resolute path forward. We committed to becoming an impenetrable wall against this criminal assault on our maritime domain and restore a safe maritime environment to sustain our national development and prosperity.

“Today, we are gathered to not only appraise our efforts in curbing Crude Oil Theft (COT), but also to ignite a fiercer resolve to defeat the scourge of COT that plagues our nation.

“Commendably, we have made significant strides in the last few months. Your individual and collective dedications have yielded tangible results.” He said.

“However, let us not be lulled into complacency.

Earlier in his remark, the Chief of Policy And Plans, Rear Admiral, JD, Akpan said the meeting was not only about reviewing statistics and achievements but introspection in dissecting the effectiveness of the Nigeria Navy’s strategies, and a way of forging a path towards even greater successes in the year ahead.

He said the meeting is necessary, especially at a critical time in its fight against crude oil theft, and other maritime crimes.

He added that the far reaching implications of the COT to the national survival demand a resolute response, adding that their responses hinged on their ability to adapt, innovate, and refine the approach.

“We stand at a critical juncture in our fight against COT and other maritime crimes. The far reaching implications of the COT on our national survival demands a resolute response, and that response hinges on our ability to adapt, innovate, and refine our approach.

“I therefore implore each and every one of us to participate openly and dispassionately in this deliberation. Your experiences in the front lines, your insights, and your constructive criticism are invaluable.” He said.

Akpan urged officers not to hesitate to challenge assumptions, propose alternative solutions, and share their concerns.

“Let us therefore dissect our strategies, scrutinize our resources, and collaboratively architect a new strategy that stifles the illicit activities of oil thieves.

“We must be ruthless in our pursuit of justice, agile in our approach, and unwavering in our resolve.” He added.

Akpan commended the Chief of Naval Staff, for his visionary leadership for spearheading the crucial meeting and pledged the officers’ unalloyed support and loyalty to the CNS.

“Sir, your unwavering commitment to operational excellence and the well-being of personnel is an inspiration to us all.

“Under your guidance, we have made significant strides in combating COT and other maritime crimes. We are mindful that the fight is far from over.

“Accordingly, I, on behalf of everyone seated here today, pledge you our unalloyed support and loyalty. I am confident that, together, under your able leadership, we will prevail in this critical fight. On this, let me once again welcome everyone to this and wish us all fruitful deliberations and interesting outcomes. God bless, Merry Christmas and ONWARD TOGETHER.” He said.

Meanwhile, the Board of Nigerian Navy, on Thursday 21 December 2023, approved the promotions of 58 senior officers to various ranks in the Nigerian Navy.

Director of Information, NN, Commodore AO Ayo- Vaughan, in a statement on Thursday, said the Breakdown of the promotion released showed that 28 Navy Captains were elevated to Commodore while 30 Commodores were promoted to the rank of Rear Admirals.

According to Commodore Ayo-Vaughan, one of the beneficiaries of the promotion, noted that those promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral include; “Commodores Adefemi Kayode, Kabir Mohammed, Gabriel Aligwe, Aliyu Gaya, Shehu Gombe, Godfrey Kwetishe, Robert Obeya, Musa Katagum, Kehinde Odubanjo, Pakiribo Anabraba, Suleiman Ibrahim, Olugbenga Oladipo, Haruna Zego, Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, Mohammed Dahiru, Nnamdi Ekwom, Stephen Ibrahim, Mohammed Muye, Aniefiok Uko, Anenechukwu Ezenma, Olufemi Adeleke, Etop Ebe, Sunday Yahaya, Umaru Faruk, Michael Igwe, Ikenna Ubanni, Emmanuel Anakwe, Omotola Olukoya. Furthermore, Joseph Ake was promoted unto retirement

“The newly promoted Commodores are Captains Innocent Udoudoh, Mohammed Umaru, Iliya Abdu Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, Reginald Adoki, Abimbola Agunbiade, Christian Akokota, Chukwuma Azuike, Adegoke Ebo, Innocent Ejiofor, Tahir Ngada, Oluseyi Oladipo, Shehu Tasiu, Aliyu Umaru, Peter Yilme, Sikiru Abdulraheem, Tunde Abdulrahim, Emeka Chinaka, Effiom Ekpenyong, George Nwabunike, Akinrinsola Obisesan, Igbani Agwu, Babatunde Kuton, Ahmad Madawaki, Momoh Salihu, Additionally, Captains Hassan Dogara, Olajide Babalola and Suleiman Idris were promoted unto retirement

“The Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla AM on behalf of officers, ratings and civilian staff of the Nigerian Navy, rejoice with the newly promoted Senior Officers and their families and charge them to rededicate themselves to the service of fatherland and remain loyal to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, HE Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.” The statement said.