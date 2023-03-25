Nigerian lawmakers who want to legalise cultivation, consumption of marijuana

BY TOM OKPE

As the House of Representatives on Thursday, 23 March 2023 at its plenary stepped down bill to grant, revoke license for cannabis cultivation in the country, it becomes clearer that the lawmakers want cannabis cultivation, consumption lawful.

The Bill, to grant and revoke licenses for the cultivation of cannabis popularly known as marijuana, sponsored by Benjamin Kalu, spokesman of the House, PDP, Abia State, Olumide Babatunde Osoba from Ogun State, APC and Miriam Onuoha, (APC, Imo) at plenary on Wednesday, after resumption, and slated for debate on Thursday, 23 March.

The bill seeks to amend section 3 (1) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, 2004 to confer additional responsibility of the power to grant and revoke licence(s) for the cultivation of cannabis plant, (or any of its three species namely Cannabis sativa, Cannabis indica, and Cannabis ruderalis) for medicinal purposes.

The usage of drugs, narcotics is rampant among youths, all over the country who indulged in crime and criminalities, especially, the popularly called Indian-hemp.

However, at resumption of plenary on Thursday, leading debate on the consolidated bill, Kalu said there are plethora of medicinal benefits attributed to cannabis as it is primarily, used for pain control, chronic pain; the kind of pain which opioids are prescribed.

According to him, it is said to be a tremendous muscle relaxant and with ability to lessen tremors from Parkinson’s disease and can also, be used to manage nausea and weight loss, as well as treat glaucoma.

“There are progressive efforts towards decriminalizing and legalizing its cultivation and use for medicinal purposes. It is legalized in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus for use in management of cancer patients.

“In Czech Republic, Denmark and Estonia, it is used with special permit, and in Finland it is used under license. Furthermore it is used with prescription in Georgia, Germany, Greece, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Netherlands and Norway.

“As reported in Guardian Newspapers of 20th May, 2021, public health specialist, consultant clinical pharmacist and Chairman, Association of Hospital and Administrative Pharmacists of Nigeria (AHAPN), Dr Kingsley Chiedu Amibor, said: ‘Cannabis has over 500 active ingredients known as cannabinoids. One of the ingredients, Cannabidiol (CBD), is very useful in reducing pain and inflammation.

“Cannabis is very effective for chronic pain, which is a leading cause of disability. Cannabis has the advantage of having almost no side effects as compared with the side effects of liver damage from prolonged paracetamol use, respiratory problems, stomach ulcers arising from use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, (NSAIDS) and several others,” Kalu said.

On the challenges of enforcement of illegal use of cannabis, the lawmaker said most of the proponents of the legalisation of its use for medical purposes have stated that its criminalisation has not stopped its increasingly widespread use.

The House spokesperson said NDLEA is an existing agency of the government and, implementation of the bill, if passed into law, will not bring additional cost to the Government.

“More so, the benefit expected from the implementation of this bill, if passed, is enormous. Mr Speaker, Colleagues, while thanking you for listening, I appeal that you graciously support the speedy passage of this very important bill,” he stressed.

After Kalu’s lead debate, lawmakers took turns to speak for, or against, with those who want it stepped down having the day.

Nkem Abonta, (PDP, Abia) supported the bill but advised that there are gray areas that need to be addressed at the public hearing on the proposed legislation, opposing that the bill should not be read for the second time.

Deputy Speaker of the House, Ahmed Idris Wase said, already, there was a prevalence of drug abuse, especially amongst the youths in the country and giving legal backing to the cultivation of marijuana would worsen the situation.

“One of the duties of Federal Government is protection of lives and good health of the citizens, putting them in a sound mind matters a lot.

“The frustration youths are going through, leads them to a lot of things that normally should have been controlled, and, one of the causes is drug abuse.

“We should be guided, and not try to legalize this, just because we are seeking cure to certain diseases. Nigeria is not ready to legalize cannabis, no matter the benefit, we should be careful.

“In FCT, Wuse axis behind SARS division, some of the youths going there are to buy drugs. Today drugs abuse is on the rise and legalising this will compound the situation by Nigerians,” Wase said.

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila asked his Deputy whether the fact that drugs is being abused is the very reason why it should be regulated and licenses issued like in arms proliferation and alcohol.

“Don’t you think the fact that drugs are being abused is the very reason why it should be regulated and licenses issued. It’s like arms proliferation, we give licences so that it’s not abuse, same goes for alcohol. It’s either you ban or regulate,” Gbajabimila said.

But Wase insisted that if cannabis is legalise in the country, Nigeria will be turned to a drug baron country like Columbia saying: “Alcohol and arms are already regulated, but till date, that’s why there’s a prolonged fight of insecurity in Nigeria and we have not been able to solve it.

“Those that have these licences still sell to these people. If cannabis is legalized, Nigeria will be turned to a drug baron country. Nigeria shouldn’t be turned to Columbia. It will compound our issues.”

Also kicking against the bill, the House Chief Whip, Tahir Monguno said the bill should not go for second reading until the fundamental issues are sorted out.

“From one angle, this bill is seeking to decriminalise the use of cannabis, and regulate use of cannabis for medical purposes also, issuance of licensing.

“This bill is contradictory; which aspect are we passing? It shouldn’t go for second reading until the fundamental issues are sorted out,” Monguno said.

On her part, Onuoha who is also a co-sponsor of the bill said world health medicine has achieved a lot in the use of cannabis, saying she understands mood and concerns of the House to forestall the abuse of cannabis.

She therefore, moved to step down the Bill in the interest of the House till an appropriate time.

Kalu in exercising his right of reply as a lead sponsor of the bill stated that the consolidation of the different the pieces of legislation has distorted the intention of his original bill.

The bill was however, stepped down by leave of the House.