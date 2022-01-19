Nigerian Idol 7: Simi, D’banj announced as judges

Kokomaster D’Banj and soulful songstress Simi have been announced as new judges for the season seven of talent cum reality TV show, Nigerian Idol.

The duo of D’Banj and Simi was revealed as the new judges on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at a media launch to announce the kick-off of the seventh season of the show.

D’Banj and Simi replace season six judges Seyi Shay and DJ Sose to join Obi Asika on the judging panel.

Speaking on their new roles, D’Banj and Simi promised to bring their A-game to match Asika’s proficiency and words of improvement to the contestants from the auditions to the finale.

The show host for season six, IK Osakioduwa, returns for another season as he was revealed as the host for the seventh season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...