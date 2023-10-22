Nigerian Honoured in Benin Republic

A Nigerian multi-media advertising expert, Dr. Donald Amagbo was, over the weekend, honoured in neighbouring Benin Republic.

Dr. Amagbo, alongside another prominent Nigeria, the Iyaloja of Lagos, Dr Mrs Fatima Bintu Tinubu, bagged Doctor of Philosophy degree for Policy and Administration, honorary causa, from I-FATOOS University, Republic of Benin.

The Abuja-based Nasarawa State born advertising guru was awarded the doctorate degree based on his contributions to business growth and entrepreneurship in Nigeria and beyond.

Conferment of the honours which took place at Palais DEB Congress hall in Cotonou, Benin republic, attracted creme de la creme of that country’s business class their counterparts in Nigeria.

Vice-chancellor of University, Prof. (Amb) Eze Chidi Nwauba, while speaking before the conferment, stated that the two Nigerians were “honoured because of their ingenuity and wealth of experience, which they brought to bear in business and the multi-media industry within and outside Nigeria.

“Dr Amagbo, was also honoured because of his outstanding contributions to youth development, business and entrepreneurial growth in Nigeria, as well as his commitment to the Africa’s growth agenda.

“Because of your commitment to the socio-economic development of Nigeria and Africa, for the fact that we need men and women, who are passionate about the growth and development of our continent and its people, we encourage you to join us in this University so that together we can develop Africa of our dreams”, Prof Eze appealed.

Dr. Amagbo in his response thanked God for making his dreams come true, noting that the award was a true testament to his obedience and calling.

READ ALSO: Financial experts support government’s proposal.

He also thanked the University for the honour, his family, friends, staff and associates, pledging his commitment to humanity for the rest of his life.

Amagbo, who is MD/CEO of ADM Media Outdoor Ltd. Abuja, enjoined youths to be creative, describing creativity as the “spirit of innovation and enterprise, adding: “we must continually innovate. If we do not innovate, we will die. To become great in life, creativity plays a significant role.”

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com