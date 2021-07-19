Nigerian govt denies asking businessman, Obi Cubana for loan

The Federal Government has dismissed reports that it solicited loans from the Chairman of Cubana Group, Obi Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana.

The Ministry of Information and Culture on its verified Facebook page on Sunday placed a “Fake News” stamp on a report by an online platform, claiming that the Minister, Lai Mohammed, asked the businessman to give a loan to the federal government.

The report read: “Obi Cubana has this kind of money and Nigeria is borrowing money from China. Cubana should borrow us money, Nigeria is collapsing – Lai Mohammed.”

Obi Cubana had during the week organised a lavish funeral for his mother in Oba, Idemili South local government area of Anambra State.