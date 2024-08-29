Nigerian fintech leader Tobi Asu-Johnson makes Waves in crypto space

Tobiloba Dorbra AsuJohnson, the visionary CEO of Zap Africa, is making a name for himself in the burgeoning Nigerian fintech industry.

Tobiloba Asu Johnson, a graduate of Manchester Metropolitan University with a Master’s degree in Management, brings over 1.5 years of experience to the table, specializing in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Under his leadership, Zap Africa has quickly established itself as a leader in the African crypto space.

Since launching in January 2022, Zap Africa has seen explosive user growth, surpassing 10,000 active users within its first year. This success can be attributed to Asu-Johnson’s strategic marketing initiatives and the development of innovative financial products.

Leading the charge, Asu-Johnson spearheaded the launch of two industry-first products: a user-friendly cryptocurrency exchange app and non-custodial wallets. These offerings significantly enhance the accessibility and security of crypto transactions across Africa.

Tobiloba Asu Johnson understands the importance of operating within the regulatory framework. To ensure comprehensive compliance, Zap Africa secured the essential VASP license and forged strategic partnerships with key players like ChangeNow, Revolut, Kuda, Safe Haven, and Infusion Lawyers.

These partnerships not only ensure regulatory compliance but also expand Zap Africa’s market reach and offer users a robust and secure platform for their crypto needs.

Beyond his technical expertise, Tobiloba Asu Johnson is a skilled leader. Doubling as the company’s CMO, he has successfully doubled Zap Africa’s community engagement to over 20,000 members. Furthermore, his exceptional fundraising capabilities have secured $400,000 from angel investors, demonstrating strong investor confidence in Zap Africa’s future.

Asu-Johnson’s commitment to the Nigerian financial landscape extends beyond Zap Africa. He actively participates in industry events, most recently speaking at Lagos TechFest 2024 about the transformative potential of Crypto, DeFi, and Web3.

This commitment to innovation and responsible practices aligns perfectly with Zap Africa’s recent collaboration with Infusion Lawyers.

This partnership signifies a new era of transparency and ethical operations within the Nigerian crypto industry. By leveraging Infusion Lawyers’ expertise, Zap Africa is well-positioned to empower Nigerians with secure and inclusive financial solutions, paving the way for a brighter financial future