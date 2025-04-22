Nigerian Correctional Service denies bomb explosion in Maiduguri prison

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has debunked reports of a bomb explosion at the Maiduguri Custodial Centre, describing the claims as false and misleading.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the Service’s Public Relations Officer, Umar Abubakar.

In the statement, the NCoS said there was no security breach or explosion at the facility, contrary to what was reported online.

Abubakar emphasized that activities within the centre were going on without disruption, assuring the public that inmates are continuing their rehabilitation programs as scheduled.

“The attention of the Nigerian Correctional Service has been drawn to an online report of a purported bomb explosion in Maiduguri Custodial Centre.

“The report is not true and misleading as the situation at the custodial centre is calm and stable.

“The inmates are continuing their treatment regime of rehabilitation programs without disruption. No security breach at any of our Custodial centres across the country.

“The fake report should be disregarded.” The statement reads.