Nigerian civil servants to get AI training in new Google partnership

The federal government has partnered with Google and Apolitical to launch the ‘Government AI Campus’, a global training initiative to equip Nigerian public servants with artificial intelligence (AI) skills.

The programme, which was launched in Abuja on Thursday, is designed to help officials harness AI for governance and improved service delivery.

Supported by Google and implemented through the federal ministry of communications and digital economy (FMCIDE), the initiative will provide practical online training and expert-led sessions on topics from AI fundamentals to ethical implementation.

Speaking at the launch, Bosun Tijani, minister of communications and digital economy, said AI is critical to improving government productivity.

“We see Artificial Intelligence as a major driver of productivity across our key sectors. We have been putting resources into ensuring that AI can become something native to them to accelerate how we administer our processes and deliver better services,” Tijani said.

Olumide Balogun, Google’s West Africa director, said the programme reflects the company’s commitment to Nigeria’s digital transformation.

“Championing Nigeria’s digital transformation means investing in the people who shape its future,” he said, adding that AI-enabled governance can create “smarter solutions” and “greater inclusion.”

On his part, Chris Ferguson, vice-president at Apolitical, said structured learning is key to unlocking AI’s potential in governance.

“Structured training is the cornerstone of successful AI adoption in government”.