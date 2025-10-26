Nigerian Breweries Posts N1.04trn Revenue in 9 Months

Nigerian Breweries Plc, the nation’s leading brewing company, has reported a remarkable Group Revenue of N1.04 trillion for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, a 48% increase from the N703 billion recorded in the same period of 2024.

According to the unaudited financial results released on the NGX portal, the company’s Cost of Sales rose from N495 billion in 2024 to N627 billion in 2025.

Similarly, Marketing, Distribution, and Administrative Expenses increased by 38%, from N184 billion to N254 billion, driven by intensified brand promotion and sales activities.

In a statement, the Company Secretary/Legal Director, Uaboi Agbebaku, said Nigerian Breweries achieved strong topline and operational growth despite the challenging business environment marked by high inflation and rising input costs.

Agbebaku noted that the company’s performance reflected its ability to consolidate market leadership through premiumisation, enhanced competitiveness, and improved route-to-market strategies.

“The Group’s revenue grew by 47 per cent, supported by appropriate pricing and the strong performance of our premium brands. Operating profit improved significantly due to cost management and supply chain efficiencies, while net profit surged by 157 per cent as a result of higher operating profit and reduced finance costs,” Agbebaku stated.

“The 2024 Rights Issue programme also played a major role in the Group’s profitability turnaround compared to the previous year,” he added.

He acknowledged that the third quarter experienced the usual seasonal slowdown in market demand, coupled with a one-off impairment charge related to the integration of Distell Wines and Spirits Nigeria Limited, which led to a net loss in the quarter.

However, with the expected market rebound in the fourth quarter, driven by year-end festivities, the Board remains optimistic about achieving a positive full-year result.

The Board also expressed appreciation to shareholders for their continued trust and support, noting that their confidence has helped the company navigate recent challenges and stay on the path to recovery and long-term growth.