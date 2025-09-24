Nigerian Army refutes troops’ harassment of Ochon communities in Cross River

Headquarters 82 Division, Nigerian Army, has refuted that troops of 245 Battalion are harassing and intimidating residents of Ochon Community in Obubra Local Government Area over a land dispute with Alesi Community of Ikom Local Government Area both of Cross River State.

It said in a statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni, Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations that a recent report alleging troops harassment of Ochon community are false, misleading, and clearly aimed at discrediting the efforts of troops working tirelessly to maintain peace in the area.

“82 Division categorically refutes the allegation in its entirety,” he adding that troops of 245 Battalion are currently deployed in the general area for internal security operations to protect lives, safeguard critical infrastructure, and maintain a peaceful environment for all law-abiding citizens.

“Their presence is strictly to assist civil authorities for the preservation of public order in full compliance with constitutional provisions.”

He explained that following renewed clashes between the Alesi and Ochon communities on 19 September 2025, troops under 82 Division responded swiftly to prevent escalation and restore normalcy across the affected areas of Ikom and Obubra Local Government Areas.

82 Division wishes to reaffirm its absolute neutrality in all communal, ethnic, political, and land-related matters. The Division has no stake or interest in the ownership, control, or settlement of land disputes between Alesi and Ochon or any other communities. Our mandate is solely to maintain peace and forestall any breakdown of law and order that could endanger lives and property.

Headquarters 82 Division reassures the good people of Cross River State, particularly residents of Alesi and Ochon communities, of its unwavering commitment to professionalism, discipline, and respect for human rights.

“We urge community leaders and other stakeholders to continue to embrace lawful and peaceful avenues to resolve differences. Against this backdrop, the Division hereby requests the public to disregard false reports intended to undermine the peace support efforts.”

82 Division will continue to work closely with other security agencies, civil authorities, and traditional institutions to ensure lasting peace and security throughout Cross River State. Members of the public are encouraged to provide credible information on any security threat or possible misconduct by our personnel through established reporting channels for prompt action.