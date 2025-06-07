Nigerian Army recruitment screening exercise holds June 8-21

BY KEHINDE AKINPELU

The Nigerian Army has said the screening exercise for the 89rh Regular Recruitment Intake will kick off on June 8 and run till June 21, 2025.

In a statement issued in Ilorin, Major G.S. Aroju, the recruitment officer for Kwara State, urged applicants from the state come for the screening exercise between 6 a.m. and 6p.m. daily at the Sobi Cantonment.

READ ALSO: Our verification service platforms functional, accessible to all — NIMC

He asked all applicants to attend the exercise with their documents and other things that may be necessary for proper identification.