Nigerian Army officer abducted near Makurdi barracks

A Senior Non-Commissioned Officer (SNCO) of the Nigerian Army, identified as Charles Ogbonna, has been abducted by unidentified gunmen near an army barracks in Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

Ogbonna’s abandoned car was found along the Naka-Makurdi road, with his military ID card inside.

The kidnappers have contacted Ogbonna’s wife, demanding a ransom of N5 million for his release.

Meanwhile, troops from the 72 Para Battalion are actively searching for Ogbonna.

A military source revealed that Ogbonna was on leave from May 10 to May 19, 2024, and was due to report back for duty on May 20 but failed to do so.

The source confirmed that Ogbonna was last seen driving out of the barracks on May 19, heading towards Agenebode.

The search for Ogbonna is ongoing, with intensified efforts by the 72 Para Battalion.

In the meantime, the Nigerian Army is coordinating efforts to locate and rescue Ogbonna, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation.