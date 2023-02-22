Nigerian Army issues hotlines to report violence, troops’ misconduct during elections

By Andrew Orolua

The Nigerian Army has released ‘Telephones Hotlines’ in aid of Operation Safe Conduct of 2023 general elections to enable public monitor and report any outbreak of violence during and after the elections.

Army spokesperson, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu said the step was taken as part of Nigerian Army move to support the lead security agency, the Nigeria Police to ensure hitch free conduct of the general elections on Saturday.

It is also an effort to effectively carry out its constitutional mandate of providing support to civil authorities and working in synergy with the Nigeria Police (NP) to ensure protection of lives and property during the forthcoming 2023 elections.

He said the hotlines would enable public to monitor and report any suspicious act or acts of violence by unscrupulous persons or group of persons capable of disrupting the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general election, as well as the conduct of troops deployed to provide security during the election.

Nigerian Army had earlier produced and circulated Codes of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for Operation Safe Conduct to formations and Units to provide guidance and ensure that troops operate within the provisions of the codes and rules.

General Nwachukwu urged Nigerians to call the phone numbers below in their various states including the Federal Capital Territory Abuja to report any security breach during the elections.

ABIA STATE

08031113129

ADAMAWA STATE

08022750987

AKWA-IBOM STATE

07034470916

ANAMBRA STATE

07035891185

BAUCHI STATE

08128063675

BAYELSA STATE

08033241005

BENUE STATE

08080754339

BORNO STATE

09099616160

08086987079

CROSS RIVER STATE 08037084192 DELTA STATE

07035070797

EBONYI STATE

08158274048

EDO STATE

09066325953

EKITI STATE

08037851448

ENUGU STATE

09032102212, 08023097458

GOMBE STATE

07063908779, 08082557782

IMO STATE

07034907427

JIGAWA STATE

07017791414, 08100144363

KADUNA STATE

07031544227, 08028580978, 08035242633

KANO STATE

08038432656

KASTINA STATE

08108854061, 09012998054

KEBBI STATE

09130213661

KOGI STATE

08033217964

KWARA STATE

09060001270

LAGOS STATE

08034025825, 08023190487, 09024409000 08033709434

NASSARAWA STATE

09051009404

NIGER STATE

07031346425

OGUN STATE

09116589494

ONDO STATE

08036130535

OSUN STATE

09019683922

OYO STATE

07047703000

PLATEAU STATE

08037116395, 07031260622

RIVERS STATE

08064274222

SOKOTO STATE

07069084570, 07052693532, 08136913284

TARABA STATE

08136728969, 08060902363

YOBE STATE

08061397656

ZAMFARA STATE

08140075541

FCT

09114913164, 08186690471, 08079153860, 08034276240, 08164304255, 09159793968

