Nigerian Army issues hotlines to report violence, troops’ misconduct during elections

The Nigerian Army has released ‘Telephones Hotlines’ in aid of Operation Safe Conduct of 2023 general elections to enable public monitor and report any outbreak of violence during and after the elections.
Army spokesperson, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu said the step was taken as part of Nigerian Army move to support the lead security agency, the Nigeria Police to ensure hitch free conduct of the general elections on Saturday.
It is also an effort to effectively carry out its constitutional mandate of providing support to civil authorities and working in synergy with the Nigeria Police (NP) to ensure protection of lives and property during the forthcoming 2023 elections.
He said the hotlines would enable public to monitor and report any suspicious act or acts of violence by unscrupulous persons or group of persons capable of disrupting the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general election, as well as the conduct of troops deployed to provide security during the election.
Nigerian Army had earlier produced and circulated Codes of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for Operation Safe Conduct to formations and Units to provide guidance and ensure that troops operate within the provisions of the codes and rules.
General Nwachukwu urged Nigerians to call the phone numbers below in their various states including the Federal Capital Territory Abuja to report any security breach during the elections.
- ABIA STATE
08031113129
- ADAMAWA STATE
08022750987
- AKWA-IBOM STATE
07034470916
- ANAMBRA STATE
07035891185
- BAUCHI STATE
08128063675
- BAYELSA STATE
08033241005
- BENUE STATE
08080754339
- BORNO STATE
09099616160
08086987079
- CROSS RIVER STATE 08037084192
- DELTA STATE
07035070797
- EBONYI STATE
08158274048
- EDO STATE
09066325953
- EKITI STATE
08037851448
- ENUGU STATE
09032102212, 08023097458
- GOMBE STATE
07063908779, 08082557782
- IMO STATE
07034907427
- JIGAWA STATE
07017791414, 08100144363
- KADUNA STATE
07031544227, 08028580978, 08035242633
- KANO STATE
08038432656
- KASTINA STATE
08108854061, 09012998054
- KEBBI STATE
09130213661
- KOGI STATE
08033217964
- KWARA STATE
09060001270
- LAGOS STATE
08034025825, 08023190487, 09024409000 08033709434
- NASSARAWA STATE
09051009404
- NIGER STATE
07031346425
- OGUN STATE
09116589494
- ONDO STATE
08036130535
- OSUN STATE
09019683922
- OYO STATE
07047703000
- PLATEAU STATE
08037116395, 07031260622
- RIVERS STATE
08064274222
- SOKOTO STATE
07069084570, 07052693532, 08136913284
- TARABA STATE
08136728969, 08060902363
- YOBE STATE
08061397656
- ZAMFARA STATE
08140075541
- FCT
09114913164, 08186690471, 08079153860, 08034276240, 08164304255, 09159793968
