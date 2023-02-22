Headlines

Nigerian Army issues hotlines to report violence, troops' misconduct during elections

by Ada Ada
By Andrew Orolua

The Nigerian Army has released ‘Telephones Hotlines’ in aid of Operation Safe Conduct of 2023 general elections to enable public monitor and report any outbreak of violence during and after the elections.

Army spokesperson, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu said the step was taken as part of Nigerian Army move to support the lead security agency, the Nigeria Police to ensure hitch free conduct of the general elections on Saturday.

It is also an effort to effectively carry out its constitutional mandate of providing support to civil authorities and working in synergy with the Nigeria Police (NP) to ensure protection of lives and property during the forthcoming 2023 elections.

He said the hotlines would enable public to monitor and report any suspicious act or acts of violence by unscrupulous persons or group of persons capable of disrupting the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general election, as well as the conduct of troops deployed to provide security during the election.

Nigerian Army had earlier produced and circulated Codes of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for Operation Safe Conduct to formations and Units to provide guidance and ensure that troops operate within the provisions of the codes and rules.

General Nwachukwu urged Nigerians to call the phone numbers below in their various states including the Federal Capital Territory Abuja to report any security breach during the elections.

  1. ABIA STATE

08031113129

  1. ADAMAWA STATE

08022750987

  1. AKWA-IBOM STATE

07034470916

  1. ANAMBRA STATE

07035891185

  1. BAUCHI STATE

08128063675

  1. BAYELSA STATE

08033241005

  1. BENUE STATE

08080754339

  1. BORNO STATE

09099616160

08086987079

  1. CROSS RIVER STATE 08037084192
  2. DELTA STATE

07035070797

  1. EBONYI STATE

08158274048

  1. EDO STATE

09066325953

  1. EKITI STATE

08037851448

  1. ENUGU STATE

09032102212, 08023097458

  1. GOMBE STATE

07063908779, 08082557782

  1. IMO STATE

07034907427

  1. JIGAWA STATE

07017791414, 08100144363

  1. KADUNA STATE

07031544227, 08028580978, 08035242633

  1. KANO STATE

08038432656

  1. KASTINA STATE

08108854061, 09012998054

  1. KEBBI STATE

09130213661

  1. KOGI STATE

08033217964

  1. KWARA STATE

09060001270

  1. LAGOS STATE

08034025825, 08023190487, 09024409000 08033709434

  1. NASSARAWA STATE

09051009404

  1. NIGER STATE

07031346425

  1. OGUN STATE

09116589494

  1. ONDO STATE

08036130535

  1. OSUN STATE

09019683922

  1. OYO STATE

07047703000

  1. PLATEAU STATE

08037116395, 07031260622

  1. RIVERS STATE

08064274222

  1. SOKOTO STATE

07069084570, 07052693532, 08136913284

  1. TARABA STATE

08136728969, 08060902363

  1. YOBE STATE

08061397656

  1. ZAMFARA STATE

08140075541

  1. FCT

09114913164, 08186690471, 08079153860, 08034276240, 08164304255, 09159793968

