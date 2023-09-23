Nigerian army commander warns troops amid Insecurity

Troops of the Nigerian Army have been advised that failure is not an option.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that the Commander Corps of Artillery, Major General Marcus Kangye, during a familiarisation visit to the 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala Barrack, Ogun State, on Saturday warned troops against failure in tackling the myriad of security challenges facing the country.

He said failure is not an option for the Nigerian Army.

He emphasised the importance of constant training and discipline among soldiers, saying that an untrained force is bound to fail.

Kangye said that the leadership of the Nigerian Army always prioritises the welfare of soldiers in order to enhance their performance. He noted that the Chief of Army staff’s philosophy is to drive a well-trained, equipped and motivated Nigerian Army ready to accomplish its constitutional responsibilities.

“Any soldier that does not train, any force that does not train is deemed to fail and he (Chief of Army Staff) is not ready to fail. There is no failure for us at all,” Kangye said.

He added that despite the myriad of security challenges bedevilling the country, the Nigerian Army must rise to the occasion to ensure that the country is rid of the criminal elements that are disturbing the peace.

“And to do that, we must be very ready. So, I urge all of you to remain disciplined as you have always been. During the briefing by your commander, so far, we have not heard cases of indiscipline among you. You should maintain the status quo so that we don’t have records of indiscipline,” Kangye said.

The Nigerian Army is currently facing a number of security challenges across the country, including terrorism, banditry and kidnapping.

