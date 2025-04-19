Nigerian Army Appoints First Female Spokesperson, Lt. Col. Appolonia Anaele

The Nigerian Army has appointed Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anaele as the acting Director of Army Public Relations, making her the first female officer to hold the position since the establishment of the department over 50 years ago.

Anaele is scheduled to officially assume office on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, taking over from Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, who has served as the army’s spokesperson since 2021.

The Directorate of Army Public Relations (DAPR) has been led in the past by prominent officers such as Brigadier General Kukasheka Usman, who served during a critical period of counter-insurgency operations in the North East, Colonel Sani Usman, known for professionalizing the army’s media relations, and Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, among others. These spokespersons have played pivotal roles in shaping the military’s public image and communication strategy over the years.

Anaele’s appointment represents not only a professional advancement but also a major step forward for gender inclusivity in the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Her rise is being widely hailed as a testament to the growing recognition of women’s leadership potential within military ranks.

A seasoned officer, Lt. Col. Appolonia Anaele brings to the role years of experience in strategic communications, media relations, and public affairs. Her previous assignments have included serving in key media and public relations roles within the army, where she earned a reputation for professionalism, clarity, and effective engagement.

Her leadership in the Army’s PR machinery is expected to bring fresh perspective and innovation, particularly at a time when the military’s relationship with the public and media is under intense scrutiny.

Anaele’s elevation is already being celebrated by advocates of gender equity as a sign that the Nigerian military is opening more doors to women in command positions and operational leadership.

With her appointment, the Nigerian Army not only breaks a long-standing gender barrier but also signals its commitment to evolving with the times while remaining rooted in excellence and professionalism.