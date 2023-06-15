Nigerian Activist Tyeve Igiebor Narrowly Escapes Assassination

Popular Nigerian activist Tyeve Igiebor narrowly escaped assassination attempt when a number of unidentified gunmen attacked his home.

Igiebor was physically assaulted though he managed to escape but still in critical condition where he is receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital as at the time of writing this report.

The assasination attempt has however been reported to the local police.

According to a witnesses in the vicinity, our reporters were informed that a heated argument were noticed between Igiebor and the people in Tyeve Igiebor house then a car was seen speeding out of the compound.

Gunshots were heard around 7:13pm afterwards.

It is believed that Tyeve Igiebor outspoken criticism of poor governance and critical involvement during the End Sars movement may have led to the attack on his residence by individuals who oppose his strong stance against the government.

