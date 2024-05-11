Nigeria’ll continue to play strategic roles in Africa- Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says Nigeria will continue to play strategic roles in the affairs of the African continent at all times.

Tinubu said this on Friday while receiving the letters of credence from the Ambassadors of Egypt, Pakistan and Greece in Abuja.

He said that Nigeria would continue to play its role as the stabiliser on the continent towards ensuring lasting peace and progress.

Receiving a letter of credence from the Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mohamed Ahmed, Tinubu said both countries would emphasise on global peace and stability through collaboration within international organizations, such as the UN.

The President noted that since establishing diplomatic relations in 1961, Nigeria and Egypt had collaborated on key international priorities, including promoting regional peace, security, and stability.

Acknowledging Egypt’s role towards a truce in the crisis in Gaza, Tinubu said: ‘’We need to do more. Stability in the region is of paramount importance.’’

Ambassador Ahmed conveyed President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s willingness to bolster economic partnership with Nigeria, emphasizing Egypt’s interest in increasing trade and investments between the two countries.

‘’We need to complement each other on investments. Many Egyptian companies are interested in coming to Nigeria to invest,’’ the Egyptian Ambassador said.

In discussions with retired Maj.-Gen. Sohail Khan, High Commissioner of Pakistan, Tinubu described the Ambassador’s military background as invaluable for exchanging ideas to expand security and defence cooperation.

‘’We must do more to stop extremists. We need to enhance our collaboration and exchange of ideas and knowledge in these areas.

‘’As a government, we will keep an open-door policy with countries and development partners on enhancing cooperation on security, economy, education, and the information and communication technology sector,’’ the President said.

The High Commissioner of Pakistan noted the demographic similarities between the two countries and expressed a desire to elevate the relationship to new heights.

‘’Pakistan has the fifth largest population in the world while Nigeria is the sixth largest. We have a significant youth population, and our national flags are similar.

“I would like to take our relationship to a new level, from strength to strength,’’ the High Commissioner said.

In a separate meeting with Ambassador Athanasios Kotsionis of Greece, Tinubu reiterated his administration’s commitment to an open-door policy that encouraged collaboration and progress.

He restated Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Greece and building bridges of cooperation to address common challenges.

The President assured the Greece Ambassador of Nigeria’s commitment to creating an environment conducive to socio-economic growth and development.

‘’Nigeria and Greece have good historic ties. We have shared priorities, including promoting democracy, and there is room to expand cooperation.

‘’The economic situation in Africa and Europe is still very unbalanced. We should build on the opportunities from our challenges and strengthen relations between the two countries.

‘’What I expect is an improvement in the relationship between both countries, and I look forward to us working on that.

‘’Our government is about renewed hope. Nigeria will continue to play its role as a stabilizer on the continent,’’ the President said.

Kotsionis outlined Greece’s efforts to finalise agreements with Nigeria in the areas of tourism, scientific exchange, technology, and maritime.

‘’We are ready to sign the agreements with Nigeria as soon as they are ready.

“There is a lot to be done between the two countries, and we will need the support of your government.

“We hope to achieve incredible things in Nigeria during my stay,’’ the Ambassador said.