Nigeria will not experience civil war again, says Abiodun

Abiodun Taiwo, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Mr Dapo Abiodun, has said Nigeria, as a nation, will neither experience any civil war nor break up, declaring the socio-economic challenges confronting the country will be eventually surmounted.

Abiodun made this known when he hosted the League of Imams and Alfas in the state at his Iperu country home as part of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

According to the governor, the country was currently going through a difficult time, owing to insecurity and other challenges, adding that Nigerians would overcome the situation in the end.

“This country will not break into two; nothing will happen to us in this country; we will not go to civil war; the unity of this country is non-negotiable. God will give us peace in this country. He will give us rest.

“As a government, we will try our best; please, continue to pray for us,” he urged the clerics.

While calling on Nigerians not to give up, but continue to have faith and trust in God, the governor noted that no problem was too big for God to solve, saying “I have a mountain-moving faith in God, because He alone can do the impossible.”

Abiodun further harped on the need for Nigerians to unite and fight “their common enemies,” as the diversity of country remained its strength.

While advocating for religious tolerance among adherents of different faiths, he admonished Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of Prophet Ibrahim who was regarded as the Father of Faith by having absolute trust and faith in God.

Abiodun submitted that the administration, in the last two years, had been fair to all, irrespective of religious beliefs, adding that projects had been executed in each of the 236 wards of Ogun State, in line with the inclusive approach of his administration.

Earlier in his remarks, the Wakeel Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta, Sheik Iskeel Lawal, requested the employment of Islamic Studies teachers in public schools as well as state government’s assistance in the construction of a permanent secretariat for the League of Imams and Alfas.