“Nigeria will not be taken over by a certified drug Lord, Tinubu” – Dino Melaye

The spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Senator Dino Melaye, has said a “certified drug baron”, Bola Tinubu, cannot be Nigeria’s president.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that although the story about Tinubu alleged having a past deal in drug trafficking is not new, but it resurfaces every time the former Lagos State governor aspires for public office.

Critics have continued to say that Nigeria cannot be led by “a drug lord”.

Melaye, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said Nigeria may die should Tinubu become president.

“Nigeria will not be taken over by certified drug Lord,” Melaye wrote on his known Twitter handle.

READ ALSO: MOCODE tackles APC over irresponsible attack on SGF…

Meanwhile, Tinubu has raised the alarm over plots by some aggrieved partisans to truncate the transition process, particularly his expected swearing-in on May 29.

Tinubu in a statement by his Director, Public Affairs and Minister of State Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN) also warned the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku, and that of the Labour Party, Peter Obi against taking to the streets while also pursuing their cases in court.

Part of the statement reads: “We are aware of the intentions of those engaged in these treasonable and subversive acts.

“We also know those involved in the many plots being contrived to undermine the transition in particular and democracy in general. They are fixated on an Interim Government. They have done it in this country before and it threw the country into avoidable crises for many years and they want to do it again. They are bent on delegitimizing the new government.

“Some have made treasonable insinuations and openly called for military take-over. It is for these reasons that they are desperate to incite the people against the incoming Government.”