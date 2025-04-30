Nigeria, UK partner on migration, border security, criminal justice reform

By Ukpono Ukpong

The federal government and the United Kingdom have pledged the commitment of both nations to addressing shared challenges in migration, border security, and criminal justice reform.

This was disclosed during a high-level bilateral meeting held between the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, held strategic discussions with the United Kingdom’s Minister of State for the Home Office, Rt. Hon. Lord David George Hanson in Abuja.

The meeting focused on advancing cooperation in migration, border security, and criminal justice reforms, while emphasizing the shared commitment of both nations to address pressing global challenges and fostering mutual development.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo highlighted Nigeria’s strategic role in regional security and migration management, even as he reiterated the country’s dedication to fostering collaborative strategies to ensure stability across the Sahel, Gulf of Guinea, and beyond.

“Nigeria is committed to transforming migration challenges into opportunities while ensuring that we export assets, not liabilities, to the global community,” the Honorable Minister stated.

A key outcome of the meeting was the announcement of a Regional Border Control Conference, to be spearheaded by Nigeria. This initiative will drive the development of a unified regional strategy to tackle issues like immigration fraud and document forgery, which undermine efficiency and trust in migration systems.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo also unveiled Nigeria’s plans to establish a centralized authentication system, enabling real-time verification of vital documents such as passports, birth certificates, and bank statements.

Furthermore, he announced that Nigeria’s E-Visa Solution will go live on 1st May, 2025. This reform, he said, will streamline visa application processes, ensuring applicants receive responses within 24 to 48 hours.

“This is part of our broader agenda to open Nigeria’s borders for constructive engagements while maintaining the highest standards of national security,” Dr. Tunji-Ojo said.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo concluded by emphasizing Nigeria’s readiness to lead regional reforms and foster deeper ties with the United Kingdom.

“Our shared history and values are the foundation for a future of mutual respect and cooperation. Together, we will build systems that prevent crimes rather than merely reacting to them, ensuring a safer and more connected world,” he said.

Rt. Hon. Lord Hanson commended Nigeria’s proactive reforms and reaffirmed UK’s commitment to supporting these efforts.

“This Memorandum of Agreement we’re signing this week provides a solid framework for collaboration on critical issues such as fraud, criminal justice, and migration. It represents the strength of our partnership and our shared goals for safer, more prosperous societies,” Lord Hanson stated.

The meeting also touched on existing joint efforts, including the UK’s facilitation of the Return Centre in Lagos and ongoing collaboration through the National Crime Agency and British High Commission. Both leaders expressed optimism about expanding these partnerships to address pressing regional and global challenges.