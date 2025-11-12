Nigeria, UK commits to stronger cooperation on trade, security, climate action  

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, has met with the British Foreign Secretary to discuss ways of strengthening cooperation between both countries across a broad range of areas.

The meeting, held at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in London, focused on shared priorities including trade, investment, security, education, migration, and climate action.

Ambassador Tuggar described the engagement as “constructive and forward-looking,” noting that it reflected the long-standing friendship and shared democratic values that continue to guide Nigeria–UK relations. He said both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration that delivers tangible benefits to their citizens.

During the talks, the two ministers exchanged views on global and regional developments, explored new areas of economic partnership, and discussed ongoing cooperation in defence and governance. They also acknowledged the vital role of people-to-people ties and the contributions of the Nigerian diaspora to strengthening the relationship.

The meeting concluded with both sides pledging to maintain regular dialogue and follow up on agreed areas of cooperation.

Ambassador Tuggar’s visit forms part of Nigeria’s wider diplomatic outreach aimed at advancing mutual interests, promoting development, and reinforcing its longstanding partnerships on the global stage.