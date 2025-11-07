Nigeria to Unveil Green Transition Roadmap at COP30

Nigeria is set to unveil its Green Transition Roadmap as part of efforts to turn its climate commitments into tangible investments and projects.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima will present the plan to world leaders during the ongoing COP30 Climate Summit in Belém, Brazil.

Speaking with journalists on Thursday ahead of the summit’s opening, Tenioye Majekodunmi, Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), said the roadmap is central to Nigeria’s strategy for attracting sustainable investments.

She explained that the Green Transition Roadmap will be implemented alongside the country’s newly submitted Third Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC 3.0).

Nigeria recently became the first West African country to submit its updated NDC to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Majekodunmi described the move as “a turning point” for the country.

She said the federal government’s approval of the National Carbon Market Framework and the National Climate Change Fund provides “clear policy direction” for investors seeking credible, high-integrity carbon projects in Nigeria.

Majekodunmi added that Nigeria intends to strengthen cooperation with other Global South countries, particularly through forest and nature-based partnerships with nations in the Amazon, Congo, and Guinea regions.

“Our submission of NDC 3.0 puts Nigeria in a position to leverage COP30 for new partnerships and pay-for-performance opportunities. We want to move from paper to projects,” she said.

“These decisions show that Nigeria is open for business — for investments that deliver real climate benefits and support local communities.

“We are in the Amazon, the heart of the world’s forests, and this dialogue among tropical forest nations will help deepen our cooperation and strengthen the Belem agenda.”

While in Brazil, the Vice-President is also expected to speak on Nigeria’s climate ambitions, focusing on the country’s third NDC and its target of reducing emissions by 32 percent by 2035.