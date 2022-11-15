Nigeria to the world: How Akinlolu Jekins is putting African stars on global map using comedy as tool

The name, Akinlolu “Jekins” Jikiemi, may not ring a bell to a reveller but virtually all Nigerian entertainers know this man who is the brain behind most African shows in the UK.

The young man is an event consultant and manager; a dedicated talent manager and a businessman extraordinaire. The UK-based events manager has the success of over a hundred highly-successful and widely-acclaimed UK tours and shows to his credit.

Currently, the entertainment business guru is promoting Helen Paul 360 UK tour 2022 which is billed to hold in six cities; Coventry, Basildon, Colchester, Bristol, Liverpool, and Manchester.

However, the iconic Nigerian comedian, Helen Paul while teaming up with the remarkable event consultant, Jekins, has had a good outing in three cities; Coventry, Basildon, and Colchester.

In each of the shows, the crème-de-la-crème in the United Kingdom were in attendance as Nigeria’s ace comedienne, Helen Paul, cracked their ribs.

Jekins has successfully organised shows for entertainment industry heavyweights like; Mavin, MC Lively, Akpororo, Broda Shaggi, Mr Patrick, Ali Baba, Julius Agwu, Senator, Gordons, Kenny Blaq, Sinach, Sammie Okposo, Tim Godfrey, Tope Alabi, Testimony Jaga and many other Nigerian stars in the UK.

The show promoter is set on extending Africa’s mainstream musical and comedy success to an extent that almost all the notable comedians and singers from Nigeria have been to the UK on Jekin’s platform for multiple city comedy and music shows across UK and Europe.

Born in the early ’80s, Akinlolu, a UK-born to Nigerian parents is the first son in a family of 5. His passion and interest in entertainment have been in him from his early years.

Akinlolu obtained his BSc in Medical Microbiology from Babcock University before relocating to the United Kingdom. Akinlolu’s passion for entertainment, specifically the management aspect, spurred him to set into the entertainment industry where he is a force to reckon with.

Using entertainment as his tool in bringing the continents together through African talents, he is broadening his horizon by undergoing a master’s degree in Business Management.

Jekins as he is fondly called has been the brain behind the successful planning, promotion and management of Julius Agwu’s Crack Ya Ribs (UK) for over 9 years ( was only for 9 years)

He has also worked in the UK with the likes of SeyiLaw, Thenjiwe Comedian ( SA ), Celesti Ntuli ( SA) Chris Mapane ( South Africa ), Lafin Gas, Alibaba, Helen Paul, Okey Bakassi, Dan D Humorous, Funnybone, Osama, Maleke Comedian, Tim Godfrey, Onos Ariyo, IgoDye, IGosave, Mr Patrick, Comedian Acapella, McLively, Akpororo, Gordons D’Belusconi, Pencil comedian, Eric Omondi ( Kenya ), Patrick Salvador ( Uganda ), Chipukeezy ( Kenya ), ZicSaloma, BeejaySax, Tope Alabi, Korede Bello, Reminisce and Humblesmith to name a few.

