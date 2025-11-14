Nigeria to review air service agreem

Nigeria is set to review its bilateral air service agreements (BASA) with Sweden, Norway, and Denmark as part of ongoing negotiations at the 2025 International Civil Aviation Negotiation (ICAN) event.

Festus Keyamo, minister of aviation and aerospace development, is leading Nigeria’s delegation to the global meeting in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Organised annually by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), ICAN provides a platform for countries to conduct bilateral and multilateral air service negotiations.

In a statement on Wednesday, Tunde Moshood, special adviser on media and communications to the minister, said Nigeria’s presence at ICAN2025 reflects its commitment to aviation sector growth, economic integration, and global competitiveness.

“The ICAN2025 event provides a unique global platform for countries to conduct bilateral and multilateral negotiations on Air Service Agreements (ASAs) aimed at enhancing air connectivity, fostering trade, tourism, and investment, and promoting the sustainable growth of the global aviation industry,” Moshood said.

He added that the Nigerian delegation has been actively participating in several BASA review sessions and memoranda of understanding (MoU) talks on the sidelines of the summit.

According to the statement, one of the key engagements involved South Africa, which seeks fifth-freedom traffic rights and an additional designation for another flag carrier, Airlink, to operate the Cape Town–Lagos route alongside South African Airways.

“A joint session with representatives from Sweden, Norway, and Denmark led to mutual agreement to exchange the air service agreement documents for further review and deliberation,” the statement further reads.

“Discussions also focused on reviewing existing BASAs to enhance connectivity and promote mutually beneficial aviation relationships. Negotiations are ongoing, with the Nigerian delegation divided into multiple working groups to handle various bilateral and multilateral engagements efficiently.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the forum, Keyamo said Nigeria remains committed to strengthening international aviation collaboration. He noted that the government’s active participation in ICAN2025 demonstrates its resolve to broaden Nigeria’s global aviation footprint, improve market access for Nigerian carriers, and build mutually beneficial partnerships across regions.