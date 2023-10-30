Nigeria to Houston direct flights soon -FG

BY CHUKUEMEKE IWELUNMO

Cheery news arrived for travel-loving Nigerians and others as, barring any unforeseen circumstances, direct flights from Houston, Texas to Nigeria will soon start.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, who was on a working visit to Houston on his ongoing quest to solicit for investors for the aviation industry, was a guest of honour at the Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect held at George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida de las America, Houston where he met with the Mayor of Houston, Texas, Sylvester Turner and his team members, on the direct flight and related matters.

It would be recalled that the Ministry the United States (US) government had last July met in Abuja over the issue.

At the time, a visiting U.S. delegation received assurances that the Federal Government (FG) would look into their requests for a direct flight from Nigeria to Houston, the opening of a consulate office in Houston City as well as deepening of bilateral relations with the U.S.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation, Dr Emmanuel Meribole, who was in charge of the Ministry then, pending the appointment of Ministers, gave the assurance while receiving Mayor Turner and his team in the Minister’s conference room.

According to a statement by the Minister’s Special Assistant, Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood, Keyamo said: “I spoke with the Mayor of Houston, Texas, and his team to advance talks regarding the resumption of direct flights from Houston to Nigeria.”

Other interesting considerations the two top officials looked at is the opening of a Nigerian consulate in Houston.

The visit also saw the Minister tour the fast-developing Aerospace of the city in Ellington.

“During my visit to Houston, I also took time to visit the fast-developing Aerospace of the city in Ellington. I met Mr. Arturo Machuca, Director of Ellington Airport and Houston Spacesport and his team who did a detailed presentation to us and conducted us round the Aerospace. We were well guided on the development of our own Aerospace,” the Minister said.

