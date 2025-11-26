Nigeria to host ACI-Africa Regional Conference in 2026

Nigeria has intensified preparations to host the Airports Council International (ACI-Africa) Regional Conference scheduled for September 2026.

The development gained momentum after the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, received the ACI-Africa Secretary General, Mr Alli Tounsi, in Abuja.

Their meeting focused on assessing Nigeria’s preparedness and aligning early plans to ensure a successful international gathering.

During the courtesy visit, Tounsi led a delegation that included top officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). Present were FAAN Managing Director, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr Henry Agbebire, and Director of Commercials and Business Development, Mrs Adebola Agunbiade. Their participation underscored the strategic importance of the upcoming Regional Conference and FAAN’s central role in its organisation.

Tounsi highlighted the strong case for Nigeria to host the event. He explained that the country occupies an influential leadership position in African aviation, making it a natural destination for the 2026 Regional Conference.

He added that Nigeria already hosts BAGASOO and should equally serve as a home for other key aviation bodies on the continent. His remarks reinforced the continent’s growing expectation that Nigeria will deliver a distinguished and impactful event.

Responding, the Minister expressed enthusiasm and confidence in Nigeria’s readiness. Keyamo assured the delegation that the country possesses the necessary infrastructure, institutional capacity, and technical expertise to host the Regional Conference at a world-class standard.

He stressed that Nigeria welcomes the responsibility and sees the upcoming event as another opportunity to demonstrate its aviation leadership across Africa.

Meanwhile, FAAN Managing Director, Mrs Kuku, presented a detailed update on operational plans.

Kuku explained that although the exact date will be confirmed later, Abuja has been proposed as the host city for the September 2026 Regional Conference.

Preparatory meetings have begun, and key stakeholders are working together to streamline logistics and secure suitable venues. Kuku emphasised that early planning will help Nigeria exceed expectations and deliver a seamless event.

In addition, she disclosed that FAAN is already in discussion with a leading five-star hotel undergoing extensive renovations. The hotel’s management has assured FAAN that upgrades will be completed by April next year, well ahead of the Regional Conference. She noted that the facility will offer the level of sophistication expected of a global aviation gathering.

Kuku reiterated that all hands are on deck and the timeline gives the country ample opportunity to refine its hosting strategy.

The visit from ACI-Africa marks a significant moment in Nigeria’s aviation diplomacy. It signals the continent’s confidence in Nigeria’s ability to convene high-level aviation stakeholders and strengthen regional collaboration. The 2026 Regional Conference is expected to gather airport operators, aviation regulators, and industry experts who will evaluate critical issues shaping Africa’s airport ecosystem. Nigeria’s hosting rights further solidify its role as a major influencer in regional aviation development.

As planning advances, the Minister, FAAN leaders, and ACI-Africa will continue working closely to ensure the Regional Conference achieves its objectives. Their shared commitment reflects a broader determination to position Nigeria as a hub for aviation dialogue, innovation, and policy advancement.