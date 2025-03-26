Nigeria to enforce strict clampdown on irregular inmigrants from August 1

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Federal Government has announced that a strict clampdown on irregular immigrants will commence on August 1, 2025, following a three-month amnesty period for compliance with immigration regulations.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, during a meeting with the Organized Private Sector (NECA) in Abuja on the review of citizenship and business service fees.

According to the Minister, the government will offer a grace period from May 1 to July 31, 2025, allowing undocumented expatriates and businesses to regularize their status before enforcement begins.

“So, and we said from that 1st of May, we will create like an immigration amnesty program for regularization of due processes for three months. So that is May to June, June to July, and of course, July to August. So by 1st of August, there’ll be strict clampdown on irregular immigrants,” he said.

As part of the government’s efforts to streamline expatriate administration, the Ministry of Interior has also established an Expatriate Support Desk within the Nigerian Immigration Service.

According to the minister, the unit will interface with NECA and the private sector on matters related to business permits, expatriate quotas, and other immigration-related issues.

“This will be a unit that will have responsibility for constant interface with NECA and the Organized Private Sector on issues that border on business permits, expatriate quota, CEPAC, TWPs, and in any area that the Ministry of Interior is needed to be able to support the private sector,” Dr. Tunji-Ojo explained.

The Minister emphasized that the unit would not be a temporary initiative but a permanent structure within the immigration service.

“So it will be a standing unit, not an ad hoc arrangement; we will put it as part of the organogram, organizational structure of the service,” he stated.

Additionally, he revealed that the government is committed to ensuring proper understudy programs for Nigerian workers in companies employing expatriates.

“There are laws administering understudy in terms of our expatriate administration system, and these laws must be followed. We must make sure that knowledge transfer becomes key, you know, in terms of job creation within the Nigerian space,” he said.

To enforce compliance, the Department of Citizenship and Business (C&B) will submit quarterly reports on business permits and understudies, ensuring that companies adhere to the law.

The Minister also disclosed that an existing committee overseeing expatriate administration policies has been given a six-week extension to finalize new protocols and processes.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo warned companies against obstructing immigration authorities from performing their duties.

“The era when some companies behave irresponsibly by distorting, blocking, and avoiding immigration laws will no longer be tolerated. By virtue of the law, the Nigerian Immigration Service has a right to do their job, and they must perform their mandates,” he declared.

He further noted that the government and the private sector had agreed on adjustments to business and citizenship service fees to make them more sustainable.

“We have jointly agreed, negotiated, and met at the middle in so many instances. We have shifted and considered ground on different issues, and the detailed breakdown will be provided and issued officially,” he stated.

The new fees and expatriate administration system will take effect from May 1, 2025.

“One other thing that we have also agreed on is, of course, the new fees and, of course, the new administration system, which will take effect from the 1st of May 2025,” Dr. Tunji-Ojo confirmed.

As part of the transition, businesses and expatriates have three months—May to July 2025—to comply with the new policies. By August 1, a full-scale crackdown on non-compliant immigrants will begin.

“We hope that people will take advantage of the three months period to be able to regularize and subject themselves to established immigration protocols,” he added.