Nigeria to commence assembling aircraft soon – Sirika

.Says first set of assembled aircraft to fly before May

…as FEC approves N1.905trn for Works, Aviation and Environment contracts

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has said that plans have been concluded to commence aircraft assembling in Nigeria, adding that in no distant time, local manufacturing of aircraft will follow suit.

Briefing State House correspondents after the first Council meeting of the year 2023, presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Sirika disclosed that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved N2.29bn for the assembling of Hungarian Magnus light aircraft at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, Kaduna State.

According to him, renewed demand for the “spin recovery aircraft” necessitated the production of the light aircraft which he said is durable for the training of military and civilian pilots.

He noted that the first set of the assembled aircraft is expected to fly within the last four months of the Buhari regime.

Asked why the Federal Government chose Zaria as the assembling base, Sirika said the existing college of aviation provides a ready facility which will save the cost of building another.

He added that situating the plant in Zaria further expands the capacity of NCAT as a federal government agency.

During the briefing, Sirika also revealed that FEC approved N546.11m for the procurement and installation of Category IIIC landing system in 15 airports nationwide.

However, installation will begin from the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano and the Katsina Airport.

The Cat IIIC landing system, he explained, enables pilots to land in zero-visibility conditions.

Asked about the current state of the Nigeria Air project, Sirika, declined to give detailed comments on the issue, saying it in court and would not want to be caught subjudice, but noted that there is “nothing stopping the takeoff of Nigeria Air.”

Earlier, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Mr Laolu Akande, had told journalists that the Federal Executive Council approved a total of N1, 905,397,022,990 for projects cutting across ministries of Works and Housing, Aviation and Environment.

The Ministry of Works and Housing received the biggest approval of the day with the aggregate value of two of its three memoranda approved for it summing up to a whooping N1.901 trillion.

Akande, who briefed journalists on behalf of the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fasola, said N1.9 trillion was approved for the construction of 44 federal roads by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), under the phase two of the tax credit policy.

He further revealed that another N1.2 billion was approved as augmentation for the rehabilitation contract of the Osogbo-Ilesha Road.

“The Federal Executive Council approved the recommendation to invest in the reconstruction of selected federal roads under the Federal Government Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Policy (Phase 2), by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and its subsidiaries.

“The Council approved the proposal by the Ministry of Works and Housing for the reconstruction of 44 proposed federal roads with a total length of 4,554 kilometers, in total sum of N1.9 trillion.

“In another memo, the Minister for Works and Housing also got approval of the Council for concessionaires for nine road corridors under the pilot phase of the value added concession of the Highways Development and Management Initiative, following the issuance of the requisite Full Business Case compliance certificate by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, for a period of 25 years for each road corridor, Abuja-Lokoja, Onitsha-Owerri-Aba, Sagamu-Benin, Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi, Kano-Maiduguri, Enugu-Port Harcourt, Lagos-Otta-Abeokuta and Lagos-Badagry-Seme.

“Finally, the Minister for Works and Housing also got the Council’s approval for the augmentation of contracts for the rehabilitation of the Osogbo-Ilesha Road (Phase 1), in Osun State, in favour of Messrs. Horizon Construction Company, in the sum of N1.2 billion, thereby revising the subsisting contract sum from N3 billion to N4 billion, representing an increase of 33% of the regular sum”, Akande said.

Also, the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, on his part said Council approved the procurement of 31 project vehicles for the hydrocarbon pollution remediation projects in Ogoni land.

“Recall that last year in December, the Federal Executive Council approved some projects for Ogoni people and remediation of some polluted site.

“So in view of this development, and because of the desire to ensure effective supervision of this project, particularly the five water schemes and the 16 upcoming water schemes and the propose shoreline remediation, and the also the proposed centers of excellences to be built within Ogoni land.

“In view of the fact that we are going to inspect on a regular basis, experts from outside the country, there’s a need to provide project vehicles so that they can effectively inspect, supervise and monitor the remediation exercise.

“So, FEC today approved the sum of N1, 354,016,250 only in favor of Messers Mujav automobile Nigeria limited to provide 31 number of vehicles for the project.

“These include one 18-seater Toyota Hiece bus, one 30-seater Toyota coaster bus, they’re all supposed to be 2022 models.

“Then 11 Toyota Hilux double cabin four will drive also to 2022 model, diesel engine. Then 15 numbers Toyota Hilux double cabin four wheel drives, diesel and petrol engine also 2022 models. Then one Toyota Landcruiser twin turbo 2022 model and lastly two unit of Land Cruiser V6 Prada for the projects.

“Only 31 vehicles were approved for the hydrocarbon pollution remediation project to ensure effective supervision of the project particularly delimitation sites”, he said.

