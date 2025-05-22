Nigeria, Tanzania deepen maritime cooperation during study visit

As part of efforts toward enhancing regional maritime collaboration, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has welcomed a delegation from the Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (TASAC) on a 5 day study visit aimed at fostering mutual learning and strategic partnerships within Africa’s maritime sector.

Welcoming the delegation, Director General of NIMASA, Dr Dayo Mobereola, expressed his delight at hosting the Tanzanian team.

Dr Mobereola emphasised the importance of the visit as a platform for reciprocal learning and long-term collaboration.

He stated that the visit was not merely a knowledge-sharing exercise. But it is the foundation for structured, strategic cooperation between two agencies.

“We are here to share expertise and, equally, to learn from TASAC. Our shared commitment to the blue economy and regional maritime development unites us”, he explained.

READ ALSO: NIPR engages traditional rulers as Annual General Meeting commences

He, therefore, noted that NIMASA’s technical team is prepared to engage TASAC on a range of issues, including maritime safety oversight, flag and port state control, environmental protection, ship registration, seafarer training, and digital transformation initiatives.

He also reiterated the importance of a collective approach to maritime security and capacity building across Africa.

“This is a partnership built on shared goals together, we can drive Africa’s maritime sector toward a more secure, efficient, and prosperous future”, he concluded.

Speaking earlier, the Director of Maritime Safety, Security and Environment at TASAC, Leticia Mutaki, during her remarks on behalf of TASAC’s Director-General, Mr. Mohamed Saloum, who was absent due to official engagement, thanked NIMASA for its warm reception and highlighted that the study visit was the outcome of a bilateral discussion held during the African Maritime Administrations (AMA) meeting in December.

“Our presence here reflects our shared vision of strengthening maritime safety, environmental stewardship, and regulatory excellence,” she said. “We consider NIMASA a key benchmark for regional maritime administration and are eager to learn from your innovative strategies and frameworks.”

She further announced that TASAC had shared a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NIMASA for review, with the aim of formalising collaboration between both agencies.

Mutaki also reaffirmed Tanzania’s support for Nigeria’s bid for Category C membership of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council later this year.

The 5-day visit will include technical sessions, operational briefings, and stakeholder engagements focused on advancing best practices, innovation, and sustainable maritime growth.