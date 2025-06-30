Nigeria, Switzerland reaffirm diplomatic bonds at 10th bilateral dialogue

By Ukpono Ukpong

Nigeria and Switzerland have reaffirmed their diplomatic ties and commitment to deepening cooperation during the 10th Round of Political Consultations held at Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.

The dialogue brought together senior diplomats from both countries to discuss a broad range of bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

The Nigerian delegation was led by the Director of the Regions Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Janet Olisa, while the Swiss side was headed by Ambassador Philipp Stalder, Director for Africa at the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs.

READ ALSO: Accept your posting in good faith, DG urges corps members

Both envoys emphasized the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement in fostering peaceful, secure, and economically beneficial relations.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, noted that the consultations “considered a wide range of issues such as trade and investment, legal cooperation, peace, security, and humanitarian matters amongst others.”

The deliberations reflected the growing desire of both nations to work together on regional and global platforms.

Nigeria and Switzerland had earlier signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 8th March 2016 to institutionalize the annual consultations.

According to the Ministry, the platform has since become “a viable medium for increased engagements and collaboration” between the two countries.

Over the years, both nations have leveraged the consultations to address critical areas of shared interest, including migration management, restitution of illicit assets, education, and peacebuilding. The 2025 dialogue marked yet another milestone in a longstanding partnership rooted in mutual respect and diplomatic goodwill.