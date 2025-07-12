Nigeria, Sweden launch bilateral cooperation on youth empowerment

By Msugh Ityokura

Nigeria and Sweden on Tuesday launched a new phase of bilateral cooperation anchored on youth empowerment, inclusive education, and grassroots development, as the 2025 Nigeria-Sweden Parliamentary Friendship Group Summit opened at the National Assembly.

The summit, themed “Strengthening Bilateral Relationship through Education, Trade, Investment, and Political Diplomacy,” brought together lawmakers, diplomats, academics, and civil society leaders to outline a shared vision for people-centered diplomacy between the two nations.

In a keynote address, Dr. Eileen Cheng, Co-founder of the African University Incubator Ecosystem (AUIE) and a Silicon Valley-based strategist, announced new global scholarship opportunities for Nigerian students and called for deeper international partnerships focused on the next generation.

“Those who invest in the youth own the future,” Cheng said to resounding applause.

Chairman of the Nigeria-Sweden Parliamentary Friendship Group, Hon. Abubakar Sarki Dahiru, said the summit would serve as a springboard for deeper collaboration across sectors including education, agriculture, health, energy, and youth development.

“Today marks more than a diplomatic milestone; it signifies the beginning of a collaborative journey,” he said.

Hon. Dahiru affirmed Nigeria’s commitment to partnerships that are equitable, impactful, and people-focused.

“We want Nigeria to be a lighthouse, guiding sustainable and meaningful international collaboration,” he said.

Dr. Grace Adayilo, the first female Head of Civil Service in the FCT, urged that diplomacy must begin with local communities and called for the empowerment of grassroots civil servants.

“Diplomacy must begin at the grassroots level,” she said.

UNESCO Nigeria’s Oyebukola Tomori Adeleye commended Sweden’s role in the “Our Rights, Our Life, Our Future” initiative, which has helped keep thousands of girls in school through training and advocacy.

Tech innovation also featured prominently. EdTech entrepreneur Ismail Eleburuike, founder of SchoolTry, highlighted the platform’s growth to five countries and over 500 schools, while clean-tech advocate Olabode Sowunmi encouraged youth to engage Sweden as a strategic partner in the green economy.

Cultural diplomacy was represented through the unveiling of the Nigeria-Sweden Fusion Cookbook, curated by the chef at the Swedish Ambassador’s residence, symbolizing shared experiences and culinary collaboration.

HRM Temitope Morenike Enitan-Ogunwusi called for immediate action to invest in inclusive education and youth development.

“Nigeria stands at the threshold of a demographic boom. Inclusive learning is the key to unlocking its full potential,” she said.

The Sweden Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Annika Hahn Englund, was awarded for her excellent performance during her three years tenure in the country.