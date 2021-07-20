Nigeria stronger together than divided – Buhari

On Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari urged Nigerians to strive for a united and successful nation instead of pursuing divisive inclinations.

He stated that it was preferable for the country to remain unified despite the diversity of ethnic nationalities.

Buhari issued the warning while receiving representatives of Corps members deployed to the town who paid him Sallah homage at his residence in Daura, Katsina state. He also backed the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) scheme established by a former head of state, rtd General Yakubu Gowon, insisting that the scheme had helped promote unity in Nigeria.

He claimed that Nigeria’s cultural and ethnic diversity has been a source of strength for the country’s growth and success.

“Not only are there cultural distinctions, but there are also physical variances, and this is what distinguishes Nigeria,” he says. That is why I am passionate about NYSC and will always wish you success. I also want to express my gratitude for your service to the country.

“I tell you that a unified Nigerian is preferable to one that has disintegrated.”

The Corps members were later given two bulls, 20 sacks of food, and N1 million by the President.