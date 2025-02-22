Nigeria strengthens border security, reveals 60% e-border coverage

By Ukpono Ukpong

The federal government has reinforced its commitment to securing Nigeria’s borders through the deployment of advanced e-border solutions.

Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, revealed that the Ministry has successfully covered 60% of the country’s land borders with electronic surveillance technology and is working to automate the remaining areas.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo made this known while hosting the Head of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Gautier Mignot, in Abuja.

He emphasized that border security remains a top priority in the government’s broader strategy for internal security, alongside identity management, visa processing, and document authentication.

The Minister further disclosed that the Ministry is decentralizing identity management to make it more accessible, particularly for rural communities. This, he said, will enhance national security by ensuring a more efficient and inclusive system for verifying citizens’ identities.

The Minister also revealed that the Ministry is introducing an e-visa system to make visa processing more seamless and user-friendly, especially for short-stay visitors.

According to him, “the system will allow people to apply for visas online and receive them via email, eliminating the need for physical visits to embassies or application centres”.

He also stated that the Ministry is developing a Centralized Citizens Integrity and Document Authentication System (CCIDAS), to provide a single platform for verifying documents from Nigeria, assuring that this will help combat document fraud and make it easier for foreign nations to authenticate documents from Nigeria.

Earlier in his remarks, the Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Gautier Mignot, emphasized on the need for Nigeria and EU to Strengthen Partnership for a brighter future, with a focus on enhancing cooperation in key areas, such as peace, security, and defence, as well as migration.

Ambassador Mignot said the commitment was reaffirmed during a meeting between the EU representatives and the President of Nigeria, where the importance of a strong and faithful partnership between the two entities was emphasized.

He assured that the European Union (EU) and Nigeria are set to take their partnership to the next level.

“The EU recognizes the immense potential of Nigeria and is eager to build on the existing relationship to create a more comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnership,” Ambassador Mignot said.

He said that with the world evolving at a rapid pace, the EU and Nigeria are more aware than ever of the need to work together to address common challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Key areas of cooperation are peace, security, and defence. The EU and Nigeria are to work together to enhance peace and security in the region, with a focus on building a stronger and more resilient partnership.